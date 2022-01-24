Skip to main content

Coldest day of the winter is possible this week in Minnesota

An air temp of -30F isn't out of the question too far from the metro.

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is monitoring just how cold it's going to get Tuesday and Wednesday in Minnesota. 

Thirty below zero in the Twin Cities? Probably not because of the urban heat island effect, but the National Weather Service isn't ruling out some insanely cold air temps – and even colder wind chills – Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The NWS is forecasting a low of -13 Tuesday morning in Minneapolis, followed by a daytime high of -3. Then on Wednesday, the morning low in Minneapolis is forecast to reach -18, which would be the coldest air temp this winter at MSP Airport, which is the official weather station for the Twin Cities. 

"At the moment, forecast lows range between -15 to -25F below zero," says the NWS Twin Cities about Wednesday morning, "but it's entirely possible lows could approach 30 below zero or colder across central MN and western WI if ideal cooling conditions can be met."

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

The coldest air temps recorded at MSP Airport this winter have mostly occurred this month, led by the -17 on Jan. 7. We could break that Wednesday morning. 

  1. -17 on Jan. 7
  2. -14 on Jan. 2
  3. -11 on Jan. 1 and Jan. 20
  4. -10 on Jan. 6
  5. -9 on Jan. 10
  6. -8 on Jan. 21
  7. -7 on Dec. 29
  8. -5 on Jan. 19
  9. -4 on Jan. 9

Last year, the Twin Cities never dipped below zero for the entire month of January, though we paid for it in February with 12 straight days (Feb. 6-17) of subzero lows. 

  • Feb. 6: -12
  • Feb. 7: -16
  • Feb. 8: -10
  • Feb. 9: -8
  • Feb. 10: -6
  • Feb. 11: -10
  • Feb. 12: -13
  • Feb. 13: -12
  • Feb. 14: -19
  • Feb. 15: -17
  • Feb. 16: -15
  • Feb. 17: -3

Wind chills will be worse than the air temps through Wednesday. The NWS has posted a wind chill warning for parts of central, western and northern Minnesota, and a wind chill advisory for the rest of the state, including the Twin Cities. 

Monday night-Tuesday morning wind chills

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 12.30.10 PM
Tab2FileL (29)

Tuesday night-Wednesday morning wind chills

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 12.29.54 PM

City specific wind chills Monday-Wednesday

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 12.30.31 PM
Tab4FileL (5)

Next Up

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Coldest day of the winter is possible this week in Minnesota

An air temp of -30F isn't out of the question too far from the metro.

polley freeborn county jail roster jan 2022 resize
MN News

District fires school counselor accused of sexually assaulting student

He's been charged with felony criminal sexual conduct.

Moorhead family
MN News

Authorities pinpoint source of CO that killed family of 7

The victims, all members of Hernandez-Pinto family, were found dead in a Moorhead home.

Snow sculpting stillwater
Minnesota Life

Photos: Winners of the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater

Twelve teams from around the world competed.

polymet mining
MN News

Court issues mixed ruling on PolyMet, orders more analysis on water permit

The court, however, overruled several challenges to the permit.

SPPD Kua person of interest 01-24-2022
MN News

Police release images of woman driving stolen Audi that had puppy inside

It's not clear whether she was involved in the vehicle theft.

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

Fatal hit-and-run driver can avoid prison time with plea deal

He was charged with striking and killing a 56-year-old who was walking her dog.

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 11.21.49 AM
MN Sports

Alex Rodriguez: 'I'm not a Packers fan'

He was at Lambeau screaming "Cheese!" and "Let's go!" during the playoff game against the 49ers.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 24

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul's North End identified as 31-year-old

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Daisy Joy Buley
MN News

Mom pleads guilty to sex trafficking young daughter

Her trial was set to begin this week.

police lights
WI News

Homes shot at randomly in Wisconsin; residents nearly struck

The people inside the homes were nearly struck, according to the  Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Related

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

Minnesota taking another dip in Old Man Winter's cold tub this week

The worst of it will be Wednesday through Friday.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

It's going to be stupid cold again Tuesday and Wednesday

They'll almost certainly be the 10th and 11th days with subzero temps this month.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

Dangerous cold, wicked wind chills to persist for days in MN

It could be some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January 2019.

snow
MN Weather

3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

Clippers move through Friday night, Saturday night and again Monday.

cold, Duluth
MN Weather

Coldest air of the winter, 'life-threatening' wind chills encompass MN

Nothing beats the gift of polar vortex to warm a loved one's heart.

unsplash cold winter breath dark
MN Weather

Narrow stripe of snow in Minnesota followed by extreme cold

Snow and bitter cold will make roads icy in parts of Minnesota.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

MN to suffer through subzero wind chills for at least a week straight

It'll be a cold day in hell before .... oh, wait...

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...