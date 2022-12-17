Skip to main content
Dangerous cold blast coming: Will it stay for Christmas?

Dangerously cold wind chills are possible in Minnesota in the coming week.

Credit: cjuneau via Flickr

Since 1938, Minneapolis has had the temp go below zero 17 times on Christmas Day. But only seven times has the temp failed to reach double digits. And only once has the high temp been subzero on Christmas in Minneapolis. 

It's still too early to know what the high and low on Christmas Day will be this year, but the models are suggesting a significant cold blast arriving next week. The question is how cold will it get and how long will the airmass stay in place?

All of the main models – European, American and Canadian – are painting a cold picture next week. The National Weather Service says wind chill readings will could be dangerously low. 

"Very cold air will be with us for at least the next several days, with dangerous wind chill readings possible next week," the National Weather Service said Saturday. 

The bottom falls out Saturday night with single digits Sunday morning throughout Minnesota. But the really cold air doesn't arrive until a cold front passes on Tuesday. At that point, high temps in the single digits and subzero lows are likely, with increasing winds setting the stage for potential wind chill advisories or warnings. 

Below is an animation of air temperatures Dec. 17-25 from the American model. The European and Canadian models are similar, though notably not quite as cold as the American model. But it's a good example of how a Canadian airmass is going to settle in and stay for a while. 

Whether it sticks around for Christmas is to be determined, but it's certainly a possibility. 

In case you're curious, here are the high and low temps in Minneapolis on Christmas Day every year since 1938. Years in bold include the temp dipping below zero. 

  • 1938: 34/3
  • 1939: 26/20
  • 1940: 41/35
  • 1941: 31/27
  • 1942: 30/14
  • 1943: 43/23
  • 1944: 15/-5
  • 1945: 28/22
  • 1946: 35/11
  • 1947: 32/11
  • 1948: 13/-6
  • 1949: 38/4
  • 1950: 7/0
  • 1951: 25/8
  • 1952: 18/5
  • 1953: 36/25
  • 1954: 38/29
  • 1955: 15/4
  • 1956: 28/9
  • 1957: 36/30
  • 1958: 38/16
  • 1959: 38/27
  • 1960: 26/8
  • 1961: 23/15
  • 1962: 16/-20
  • 1963: 35/13
  • 1964: 13/2
  • 1965: 32/20
  • 1966: 15/0
  • 1967: 25/5
  • 1968: 4/-18
  • 1969: 23/15
  • 1970: 15/0
  • 1971: 31/15
  • 1972: 30/11
  • 1973: 34/31
  • 1974: 21/1
  • 1975: 26/23
  • 1976: 30/25
  • 1977: 2/-10
  • 1978: 14/1
  • 1979: 31/23
  • 1980: 16/-12
  • 1981: 23/12
  • 1982: 38/17
  • 1983: 1/-11
  • 1984: 19/-8
  • 1985: 7/-7
  • 1986: 30/27
  • 1987: 22/0
  • 1988: 17/5
  • 1989: 35/5
  • 1990: 18/-16
  • 1991: 36/14
  • 1992: 30/-2
  • 1993: 10/-3
  • 1994: 45/23
  • 1995: 22/13
  • 1996: -9/-22
  • 1997: 28/17
  • 1998: 22/7
  • 1999: 43/17
  • 2000: 12/-17
  • 2001: 16/7
  • 2002: 23/11
  • 2003: 33/12
  • 2004: 18/8
  • 2005: 35/32
  • 2006: 34/21
  • 2007: 28/19
  • 2008: 26/-6
  • 2009: 37/23
  • 2010: 20/16
  • 2011: 42/30
  • 2012: 13/0
  • 2013: 28/9
  • 2014: 35/30
  • 2015: 30/25
  • 2016: 37/32
  • 2017: 4/-6
  • 2018: 28/19
  • 2019: 33/30
  • 2020: 17/-5
  • 2021: 29/18

