Dangerous cold, wicked wind chills to persist for days in MN

Layer up, Minnesota.

It's going to be dangerously cold over the next few days, with wind chills ranging from 25 to 45 below zero across the state. In fact, aside from a brief warmup Saturday, it's going to be bitter cold all the way through Monday.

Temperatures will fall Thursday as an arctic airmass settles over Minnesota. Highs will fail to reach zero degrees for most of the state. As a result, the entire state is under a wind chill warning (northwest and west-central Minnesota, including the Red River Valley) or wind chill advisory (the rest of the state, including the Twin Cities) until Friday afternoon.

It'll just keep getting colder overnight, with lows hitting 20 below across central Minnesota, 30 below in northwestern Minnesota, and in the teens and 20s below zero for eastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities early Friday.

Here's a look at the forecast temperature at 4 a.m. Friday.

Forecast temperature at 4 a.m. on Friday. National Weather Service

It'll feel even colder, even though wind speeds are expected to be calm overnight. That's because temperatures will be so low that not a lot of wind will create "seriously cold wind chills," the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities said in its 6 a.m. forecast discussion on Thursday.

"A few wind chill values around 40 below can't be ruled out across west-central Minnesota either if winds are able to get up above 5 mph, but again these should be brief and sporadic," NWS Twin Cities said.

Wind chills will range from nearly 50 below zero in northwest Minnesota to in the 20s below zero in the Twin Cities. Here's a look at what it'll "feel like" across the state at 4 a.m. on Friday:

The "feels like" temperature at 4 a.m. on Friday. National Weather Service

And while we'll get a break from the dangerous cold on Saturday, hazardous wind chills return Sunday into Monday, with arctic air through next Tuesday, the NWS says.

Temperatures will warm up Friday with temperatures getting above zero by the late afternoon, NWS said. Gusty winds Friday night through Sunday will usher in a temperature "roller-coaster pattern."

Highs in the 30s are expected Saturday in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, while it'll warm into the 20s in northeastern Minnesota thanks to strong southwesterly winds.

It's worth noting: In northern Minnesota, which could pick up a bit of snow (likely under 2 inches) Friday night into early Saturday, the gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduce visibility Saturday morning.

But after the brief warmup on Saturday, it gets cold again. Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero by Monday morning due to another blast of arctic air across much of the state.

Forecast wind chills this week and weekend in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. National Weather Service

This could lead to another round of wind chill warnings and advisories between late Saturday through Monday. Wind chills in the Twin Cities could dip into the 20s below zero, while colder wind chills are expected in places like Alexandria. The NWS in Duluth said its coverage area could see wind chills in the 20 to 40 below range Sunday through Monday.

Above zero temperatures are forecast to return by noon on Tuesday in the Twin Cities.

Because this stretch of weather will bring dangerously cold wind chills (frostbite is possible on exposed skin in mere minutes), the NWS is reminding people to dress appropriately by wearing layers and covering exposed skin. People should also limit their time outside and remember to bring warm clothes with them when traveling.

How does this cold snap compare?

This, along with the brutal cold Minnesota had over New Year's weekend, will be some of the coldest temperatures the Twin Cities has seen since late January 2019. The polar vortex three years ago sent high temperatures below zero for three days from Jan. 29-31, 2019, while low temps were in the 20s below zero.

The coldest day that winter in the Twin Cities was Jan. 30, when the high was 13 below and the minimum was 28 below.

That was the lowest ambient air temperature in the Twin Cities since it hit 32 below on Feb. 2, 1996, the Minnesota DNR says. And the 13 below high that day was the coolest maximum temperature in the Twin Cities since Feb. 2, 1996, when the high maxed out at 17 below.

And during the arctic blast in 2019, the Twin Cities saw 12 hours straight of 50 below or colder wind chill temperatures from 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 30. The coldest wind chill recorded was 55 below on Jan. 29, which was the coldest wind chill reading in the metro since Jan. 19, 1985.