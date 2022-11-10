Skip to main content
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

Conditions are worsening as the storm advances through North Dakota into Minnesota and Canada.

ND Highway Patrol

Conditions are worsening as the storm advances through North Dakota into Minnesota and Canada.

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. 

Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are going to get slammed later Thursday into the overnight and Friday morning before the snow moves into Canada. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

"Heavy snow/icing/blizzard conditions expected across eastern ND and NW MN," the National Weather Service said at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. "Impacts include difficult to impossible travel, power line/tree damage, power outages, and slippery surfaces. Dry air ahead of the system has delayed the onset of heavy snow but it will come!"

Up to 15 inches could slam Grand Forks and other locations in the Red River Valley, while Thief River Falls, Roseau and Baudette could all see a foot. Even higher totals are possible in North Dakota. 

FhOUeJZVsAUmF91

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

Freezing rain overnight led to numerous crashes, including a state trooper's squad car being mangled in a pileup on Interstate 94. The trooper in the vehicle shown below was not injured. 

Aaron Jayjack, an independent storm chaser, is covering the blizzard in Bismarck. He's tweeted numerous videos showing the intense snow and strong winds causing whiteout conditions, in addition to deep snow on the roads.

"Very deep snow now, winds very treacherous," Jayjack said. "This storm is going to make its way to the northeast through North Dakota today, towards Grand Forks into Canada. Southeastern Manitoba, southwestern Ontario, northwestern Minnesota could see those blizzard conditions as well."

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has advised no travel for the entire southern half of the state, including all of Interstate 94 from the west side of the state all the way to Fargo. Road closures and no-travel advisories are expected to grow as the storm advances northeast. 

Road conditions in North Dakota around noon Thursday. 

Road conditions in North Dakota around noon Thursday. 

Below are two photos from 12:30 p.m., the first from near Hillsboro on the Minnesota-North Dakota border. The second is 200 miles southwest in rural Bismarck, where the blizzard was raging midday Thursday. Conditions will worsen in Hillsboro, Grand Forks and areas in the path of the storm. 

Hillsboro at 12:30 p.m. Thursday

Hillsboro at 12:30 p.m. Thursday

Rural Bismarck at 12:30 p.m. 

Rural Bismarck at 12:30 p.m. 

Thundersnow has also been detected near Valley City – west of Fargo – and the National Weather Service expects more snow lightning in eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

The HRRR weather model shows how the storm is expected to unfold through Friday morning before the system advances totally into Canada. 

hrrr-ncentus-refc_ptype-1668099600-1668106800-1668164400-40

Next Up

image
MN News

Construction on I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete

The three-year projected expanded lanes of traffic on the highway.

0
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals 2022 Black Friday plans

Get ready, shoppers.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 3.01.54 PM
MN Weather

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

Conditions are worsening as the storm advances through North Dakota into Minnesota and Canada.

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

St. Cloud wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures in the incident.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada

In a separate incident, Ramsey County Child Protective Services had investigated whether or not the baby had encountered heroin back in July.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2019-11-29 at 9.53.36 AM
MN Shopping

When do Minnesota malls open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2022?

Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, but many offer extended hours the next day on Black Friday.

REOSpeedwagonRedRocksWikipediaCommons
MN Music and Radio

REO Speedwagon joins 2023 Lakefront lineup, but Lady A is out again

The band joins Lynyrd Skynyrd, Darius Rucker and Joe Nichols on the lineup.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 10.13.58 AM
MN News

Man leaves phone at strip club, employee finds pipe bomb pictures on it

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

DiamondDiscoveryARK
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

The two were on an 11-state road trip for their 10th anniversary.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Health

Minnesota doctors urge vaccines for COVID-19, flu ahead of the winter

The Minnesota Medical Association cited increasing influenza numbers across the country.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 8.48.58 AM
MN News

Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion killing

Zaria Rashun McKeever was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of a home invasion in Brooklyn Park.

Related

whiteout, snow, blizzard
MN Weather

Latest on major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in ND, MN, WI

More than a foot of snow could fall in eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

storm, wall cloud, severe wather
MN Weather

Strong tornadoes possible in MN, IA; raging blizzard in ND

Storms could become violent on Tuesday, while travel in North Dakota may be impossible.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Impossible travel conditions across most of the state on Wednesday.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming ND, MN

Upwards of a 12-18 inches could fall in localized areas.

FQP6LuPVgAIajFr
MN Weather

30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

It's the strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years.

blizzard
MN Weather

NWS: Can't rule out blizzard conditions in parts of Minnesota

Blizzard conditions would be most likely in west-central Minnesota.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Severe storms in South Dakota could blast into Minnesota Tuesday

Storms are blasting through northern South Dakota Tuesday mid-morning.

270313624_282040300624950_3419274998819919498_n
MN News

North Dakota forecast: 2 feet of snow, 50 mph winds

Big issues are expected with near-impossible driving conditions.