Skip to main content
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads

Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist with the rescues.

Minnesota Department of Transportation

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist with the rescues.

Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. 

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the National Guard used "small unit support vehicles" to conduct three separate rescues in Freeborn County, which resulted in 22 people being sheltered.

There were three more rescues in Renville County, where around 60 people were sheltered.

Another effort to reach motorists in Kandiyohi County and take them to the Willmar Armory proved more difficult, with a nearby fire department being called in to take 12 people to shelter.

It happened after blizzard conditions left huge snow drifts on some stretches of road in Minnesota, with police reporting drifts "as long as tall as semi trucks" in places.

Conditions remain dangerous early Saturday morning, with a vast swath of roads in south-central and southwestern Minnesota remaining closed as winds continue to blow.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office said at 5:30 a.m. that its plows have started but the winds have caused many roads to become impassable.

"Some drifts on roads are waist-high covering the width of the road," it said. "Give the plows some time to clear the roads and use extreme caution if you must travel. The low temperatures and high winds still are causing extremely dangerous conditions."

Next Up

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day

MSP Airport has already recorded 32.4 inches of snow this winter, including 19.4 inches this month.

Screen Shot 2022-12-24 at 7.35.53 AM
MN Weather

Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist with the rescues.

image
MN News

Police: 1 dead in shooting at Mall of America, suspects at-large

Bloomington police confirmed the fatality Friday evening.

image
MN News

BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

This is a developing story.

image
MN News

Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple other agencies responded to the scene.

blizzard
MN News

I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota

The freeway reopened for a couple of hours before conditions deteriorated.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 12.29.38 PM
MN News

Willmar Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

Chloe Garcia has been missing since mid-November.

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 3.01.53 PM
MN News

Man shot dead on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis identified

No arrests have been made in the case.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 11.49.42 AM
MN Lifestyle

Anonymous donor leaves mother's wedding ring, note in Salvation Army kettle

The Salvation Army is experiencing a 30% increase in demand for services.

Violent NightGraphic
TV, Movies and The Arts

How an idea dreamed up in Minnesota school detention became a Hollywood Christmas movie

"Violent Night" is in theaters now.

blizzard
MN News

Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks'

Huge drifts reported in southern Minnesota, while gusts over 70 mph have been recorded along the North Shore.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 10.12.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal

A much buzzed-about proposal is off the table.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 8.04.03 AM
MN Weather

How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?

A quick look at traffic camera images from blizzard-hit and winter storm-hit parts of the state.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 10.39.53 AM
MN News

With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes in Twin Cities

Conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on, with weather officials warning people not to travel.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

Some are closing early Wednesday, while some have canceled Thursday already ahead of the blizzard.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 6.49.03 AM
MN Weather

Saturday snow causes havoc on Twin Cities roads

There were countless spinouts and crashes across Minnesota.

blizzard, snow, blowing snow
MN News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

Blizzard conditions are being reported on the roads.

Ice crash Minnetonka
MN News

Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

The crew was on a training operation at the time.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 7.12.27 PM
MN News

Storms cause grain bin to fall, killing one in Kandiyohi County

The National Weather Service confirmed the death on Thursday evening.

small unit support vehicle
MN News

600+ rescued from stranded vehicles; trains, 'tank' also stuck

There's a county-by-county list showing how many people were rescued.