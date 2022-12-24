Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads

Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening.

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the National Guard used "small unit support vehicles" to conduct three separate rescues in Freeborn County, which resulted in 22 people being sheltered.

There were three more rescues in Renville County, where around 60 people were sheltered.

Another effort to reach motorists in Kandiyohi County and take them to the Willmar Armory proved more difficult, with a nearby fire department being called in to take 12 people to shelter.

It happened after blizzard conditions left huge snow drifts on some stretches of road in Minnesota, with police reporting drifts "as long as tall as semi trucks" in places.

Conditions remain dangerous early Saturday morning, with a vast swath of roads in south-central and southwestern Minnesota remaining closed as winds continue to blow.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office said at 5:30 a.m. that its plows have started but the winds have caused many roads to become impassable.

"Some drifts on roads are waist-high covering the width of the road," it said. "Give the plows some time to clear the roads and use extreme caution if you must travel. The low temperatures and high winds still are causing extremely dangerous conditions."