Duluth cancels school as 'messy' storm hits North Shore

Skip to main content
Duluth cancels school as 'messy' spring snow storm hits North Shore

Duluth cancels school as 'messy' spring snow storm hits North Shore

One community reported 12 inches of snow.

MnDOT

One community reported 12 inches of snow.

Duluth students were treated to an April snow day as a wet spring storm rolled through the region.

Duluth Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday, citing "inclement weather and poor road conditions." That inclement weather is, essentially, a bunch of snow.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

A spring storm brought cold rain, wind and snow to the region overnight into the morning. The Duluth area has reported anywhere from 5-6.5 inches of snow over the past 24 hours. 

Some of the highest snow totals are further up the North Shore. Here are the leaders as of noon Wednesday:

  • Murphy City — 12"
  • NE Finland — 8"
  • Two Harbors — 7.8"
  • Sawbill Lake — 7.2"
  • Finland  — 7"
  • WSW Hovland — 7"
  • NNW Gary New Duluth — 6.5"
  • W Silver Bay — 6.3"
  • NE Rice Lake — 6"

Duluth (and most of the northland) is under a winter weather advisory, with precipitation and dusty winds expected to continue in the city until the advisory expires 7 a.m. Friday. Cook and Lake Counties are facing a spring winter storm warning.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service warns. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Next Up

Grocery shopping
MN News

St. Cloud man gets prison for $4.2M food stamp, COVID assistance fraud

The business owner devised a scheme to defraud the SNAP program over a three-year period.

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 3.47.29 PM
MN News

Capuchin monkey stolen from car outside Maplewood grocery store

An appeal has been issued for its return.

asas bakery facebook
MN Food & Drink

Bakery moves into former Sassy Spoon space in Minneapolis

The bakery is known for its bagels, loaves and bialys.

animal humane society youtube screengrab
Minnesota Life

Anonymous donor gives Animal Humane Society $1M

It'll go toward construction of a new adoption and care campus.

plymouth stolen vehicle dog april 2022
MN News

Car with puppy inside stolen from Twin Cities gas station

It happened early Tuesday at a Holiday station.

karen wells amir locke mother april 6 2022 fox 5 ny
MN News

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' after charging decision

The officer who killed Locke will not face criminal charges in his killing.

Eric Gramentz
MN News

New Ulm police officer charged with sexually assaulting a child

The 43-year-old is being held in a neighboring jail.

mndot camera bong bridge april 6 2022
MN Weather

Duluth cancels school as 'messy' storm hits North Shore

One community reported 12 inches of snow.

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 6

The latest in Minnesota's ongoing surveillance of COVID-19.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

House Dems propose three-year, $3.3 billion funding increase for MN schools

It dwarfs the $30 million in new school funding proposed by Senate Republicans.

Erika Scheider, Rosevill chief
MN News

Roseville officer shot in the face as suspect fired on cops, neighbors

New details have been provided by Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider.

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 10.16.17 AM
MN News

Twin Cities medical company CEO charged with $4.4M tax evasion

The Mounds View man allegedly owes more than $6 million to the IRS, including penalties.

Related

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here are the snow totals from Friday's winter storm in Minnesota

There was a sharp gradient around the Twin Cities, with the highest amounts in southwestern Minnesota.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

Some models are suggesting some hefty snow totals for parts of Minnesota.

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 7.38.07 AM
MN Weather

Spring storm hitting Minnesota hard with high winds, snow

Rain changes to snow and the winds will really start to gust.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

FPGekrEXoAcYPtz
MN Weather

Up to 10 inches of snow slams narrow strip of Minnesota

A line from Fergus Falls to Detroit Lakes to Bemidji got hit the hardest.

storm
MN Weather

Storm reports and snow totals from Wednesday's wild weather

Hail, reported tornadoes and snow that neared 10 inches in some places.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Here are the latest snow totals reported in Minnesota

Some final tallies haven't been reported, but we'll update the list as they arrive.