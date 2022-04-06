Duluth cancels school as 'messy' storm hits North Shore

Duluth students were treated to an April snow day as a wet spring storm rolled through the region.

Duluth Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday, citing "inclement weather and poor road conditions." That inclement weather is, essentially, a bunch of snow.

A spring storm brought cold rain, wind and snow to the region overnight into the morning. The Duluth area has reported anywhere from 5-6.5 inches of snow over the past 24 hours.

Some of the highest snow totals are further up the North Shore. Here are the leaders as of noon Wednesday:

Murphy City — 12"

NE Finland — 8"

Two Harbors — 7.8"

Sawbill Lake — 7.2"

Finland — 7"

WSW Hovland — 7"

NNW Gary New Duluth — 6.5"

W Silver Bay — 6.3"

NE Rice Lake — 6"

Duluth (and most of the northland) is under a winter weather advisory, with precipitation and dusty winds expected to continue in the city until the advisory expires 7 a.m. Friday. Cook and Lake Counties are facing a spring winter storm warning.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service warns. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

