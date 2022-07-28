Skip to main content

Excessive heat could return to Minnesota next week

Models hinting at triple digits next week.

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has plenty to talk about in today's video, including the horrific flash flooding from torrential rain in eastern Kentucky. Remember, just a few days ago the St. Louis area was hit by what's been called a 1 in 500 year flood, and now the same – perhaps worse – is happening in Kentucky. 

Closer to home, drought conditions continue in Minnesota and another stretch of hot and dry weather is approaching. In fact, Sven says the models are hinting the potential for 100 degrees in the middle of next week. 

Look at how confident the Climate Prediction Center is about the Midwest having above normal temps to start August. Here's the outlook for Aug. 2-6, showing basically all of Minnesota with a 70-99% chance of warmer than normal temps. 

Here's the outlook for Aug. 4-10, showing the southern half of Minnesota – and Iowa is really cooking – with very favorable chances for hot conditions. 

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.45.33 AM
