Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?

Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

"I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."

Overall, Sundgaard expects 4-8 inches in the metro.

The future radar simulation from the HRRR model shows the heaviest snow noon through about 3 p.m., with the intensity tapering this evening and eventually ending after the dinner hours.

The official forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a stripe of 4-8 inches right through the heart of the Twin Cities.

NWS Twin Cities

A more refined look at the official NWS forecast shows 8.2 inches as the predicted total at MSP Airport, with amounts in the Twin Cities generally in the 5-8 inch range.

WeatherBell

"It'll still be snowing during the evening commute, but the heaviest snow will be done at that point," says Sundgaard. "We'll also have the bulk of our totals at that point."