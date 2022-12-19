Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact MN?

Extreme cold is certain and a significant snowstorm is a possibility for the Twin Cities area this week.

After a dusting of snow falls Monday night in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, attention turns to a powerful storm system that is expected to cause significant impacts somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday-Friday.

"Plowable snow (2 plus inches) is likely for much of the area Wednesday into Thursday, but there remains a good deal of uncertainty in amounts. Winds will become gusty on Thursday and remain gusty into the weekend," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

"Gusty northwest winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow Thursday and Friday which will reduce visibilities. Whiteout conditions look possible across western and southern Minnesota," the NWS warned.

Those winds coupled with bitter cold air from Siberia will lead to subzero wind chill readings all week. Air temps will struggle to simply get to zero Wednesday-Saturday.

How much snow could fall?

“The forecast key in this upcoming storm is calculating the ratio of snow to water," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "Unlike last week’s storm, this will be a high ratio event due to the colder temperatures. Right now the most likely range of liquid equivalent precipitation Wednesday-Thursday ranges from 0.33” to 0.51." If you look at a range of ratios from 15:1 to 20:1 that variation becomes 5-10 inches of snow in the Twin Cities area."

"All of this is to assume that we can get enough moisture to plunge north into a very cold, dry air mass," Sundgaard continued. "So there’s a great deal of uncertainty and a range of possibilities yet, but over 4 inches seems likely at this point"

Let's play with the ratios a little bit, using 17:1 as a gauge. Let's apply that ratio to the Twin Cities area while knowing that any shift in the storm track will change everything.

The American model below is predicting a tight gradient around the Twin Cities, with somewhere between 0.3 and 0.6 or so inches of liquid. At a 17/1 ratio, that would generate between 5 and 10 inches in the Twin Cities.

WeatherBell

The European model is hinting at 0.3 to 0.7 inches of liquid, which at the 17/1 ratio would be somewhere in the ballpark of 5-12 inches.

WeatherBell

The Canadian is playing around with similar numbers, so snow at the 17/1 ratio in this scenario would drop 5-10 inches.