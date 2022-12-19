Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact MN?

Skip to main content
Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact Minnesota this week?

Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact Minnesota this week?

Any shift in the storm track could change things dramatically, so this is simply a look at what the models are currently showing.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Any shift in the storm track could change things dramatically, so this is simply a look at what the models are currently showing.

Extreme cold is certain and a significant snowstorm is a possibility for the Twin Cities area this week. 

After a dusting of snow falls Monday night in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, attention turns to a powerful storm system that is expected to cause significant impacts somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday-Friday. 

floop-gfs-2022121900.prateptype_cat.conus

"Plowable snow (2 plus inches) is likely for much of the area Wednesday into Thursday, but there remains a good deal of uncertainty in amounts. Winds will become gusty on Thursday and remain gusty into the weekend," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

Tab4FileL

"Gusty northwest winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow Thursday and Friday which will reduce visibilities. Whiteout conditions look possible across western and southern Minnesota," the NWS warned. 

Those winds coupled with bitter cold air from Siberia will lead to subzero wind chill readings all week. Air temps will struggle to simply get to zero Wednesday-Saturday. 

Tab2FileL-2

How much snow could fall?

“The forecast key in this upcoming storm is calculating the ratio of snow to water," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "Unlike last week’s storm, this will be a high ratio event due to the colder temperatures. Right now the most likely range of liquid equivalent precipitation Wednesday-Thursday ranges from 0.33” to 0.51." If you look at a range of ratios from 15:1 to 20:1 that variation becomes 5-10 inches of snow in the Twin Cities area."

"All of this is to assume that we can get enough moisture to plunge north into a very cold, dry air mass," Sundgaard continued. "So there’s a great deal of uncertainty and a range of possibilities yet, but over 4 inches seems likely at this point"

Let's play with the ratios a little bit, using 17:1 as a gauge. Let's apply that ratio to the Twin Cities area while knowing that any shift in the storm track will change everything

The American model below is predicting a tight gradient around the Twin Cities, with somewhere between 0.3 and 0.6 or so inches of liquid. At a 17/1 ratio, that would generate between 5 and 10 inches in the Twin Cities. 

gfs-deterministic-mw-total_precip_inch-1915600

The European model is hinting at 0.3 to 0.7 inches of liquid, which at the 17/1 ratio would be somewhere in the ballpark of 5-12 inches. 

ecmwf-deterministic-mw-total_precip_inch-1948000

The Canadian is playing around with similar numbers, so snow at the 17/1 ratio in this scenario would drop 5-10 inches. 

gem-all-mw-total_precip_inch-1937200

Next Up

snow
MN Weather

Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact MN?

Any shift in the storm track could change things dramatically, so this is simply a look at what the models are currently showing.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood

Police do not believe this was a random act.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Commercial building destroyed as crews fight fire in frigid conditions

The fire happened near a campground in Maple Grove.

Cass County Jail
MN News

Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat

Nothing of concern was found at the jail after a sweep of the area.

Screen Shot 2022-12-18 at 8.39.03 AM
MN News

St. Paul police seek help to find 'vulnerable' missing 61-year-old man

Prince Okeke was last seen walking away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police tape
MN News

Man arrested after woman's death in St. Paul's Lowertown

The woman died at a downtown apartment.

construction worker
MN News

Fatal workplace injuries up in Minnesota, nationally

The data was recorded by the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

The crash occurred in Sibley County Friday morning.

NewAuburnBrentAlsleben
MN News

BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife

Three police officers and two deputies were attempting to take the 34-year-old into custody when a struggle ensued.

Screen Shot 2022-12-17 at 9.21.54 AM
MN News

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley

It happened just after 5 p.m. Friday.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits
MN Sports

South Dakota State mistaken for the wrong SDSU by ESPN

You had one job.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

Dangerous cold blast coming: Will it stay for Christmas?

Dangerously cold wind chills are possible in Minnesota in the coming week.

Related

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

COVER
MN Weather

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?

Sven Sundgaard has the details on an interesting forecast.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

The storm system could arrive in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.

Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 12.10.19 PM
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard updates dynamic storm that will hit MN

Keep tabs on the latest details because things could still change.

snow
MN Weather

Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?

The latest from Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 7
MN Weather

How much more snow and how cold will it get in MN?

The official forecast for the Twin Cities Tuesday-Thursday is 3.2 inches of snow.

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.