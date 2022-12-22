FAA issues 'ground stop' at MSP Airport due to snow and ice

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a "ground stop" at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport due to snow and ice.

The ground stop was enacted at 6:40 p.m. and is due to expire at 8 p.m., though there's a chance it's extended due to the ongoing winter storm.

A "ground stop" order means that planes due to depart for MSP are held until the order expires.

Those already en route to MSP are currently landing, though it appears some were diverted and others have been circling waiting for conditions to improve.

Planes have also been taking off from MSP. It remains to be seen