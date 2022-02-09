Fast moving band of heavy snow expected across MN Thursday

The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong, fast-moving clipper system to move through the region Thursday and Friday, delivering a bit of accumulating snow, rain, mixed precipitation and strong winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Here's a look at the NAM computer model radar simulation from 6 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday. It shows a band of heavy snow moving southeast, reaching the Fargo-Moorhead area by mid-morning, St. Cloud around 2-3 p.m. and into the Twin Cities by about 4-5 p.m.

WeatherBell

"A quick moving band of moderate to heavy snow will sweep across the region late Thursday. Areas south of I-94 will see an inch or less, areas to the north of I-94 will see 1 to 3 inches, with locally 4 possible in western WI," says the NWS.

The NWS is giving the Twin Cities about a 60% chance of 1 inch of snow. And it'll come hard and fast with snowfall rates possibly around an inch an hour, according to the forecast discussion from the NWS Twin Cities.

NWS

After the snow, a cold front will dart across Minnesota and we'll see the return of subzero wind chills – getting worse the further northwest you go from the Twin Cities – throughout the day Friday. It'll stay cold with bitter wind chills Saturday before temps begin to warm into the teens and 20s on Sunday.

Folks in and around the Twin Cities will wake up to single digits or just below zero "feels like" temps Thursday morning, with the air temp increasing to around 32 during the day. But then the cold front arrives and sends the wind chill plummeting throughout the day Friday. By dinner time Friday, the wind chill will be well below zero across most of Minnesota.

Here's an animation of wind chill values from 6 a.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Saturday.

WeatherBell

