'Feels like' temp could surge past 100 in the Twin Cities Tuesday

Prepare to sweat like a sinner in church. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the seven-county Twin Cities metro area Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as the combination of heat and humidity could make it feel like it's over 100 degrees outside.

"Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 103 expected," the warning from the NWS reads. "Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

The extreme heat will actually be felt in southwestern Minnesota today (Monday), with maximum heat indices possibly surpassing 100 degrees. It'll be cooler (though very humid) in the Twin Cities before the heat expands on Tuesday.

NWS Twin Cities

"Hot temperatures will move into southwest Minnesota today and spread into southern and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin for Tuesday," the NWS says. "Temperatures will cool for the rest of the week, but another heat wave looks possible this weekend into early next week."

Let's look at what the models are predicting for Tuesday's temps and heat index.

HRRR model: air temp on the left, heat index (what it feels like) on the right:

WeatherBell

NAM 3KM model:

WeatherBell

European model:

WeatherBell

American model:

WeatherBell

Canadian model:

WeatherBell

More advice from the NWS: