Final snow totals from one of the biggest snowstorms in Twin Cities history

Lakeville and Eagan leading the way with 17.7 inches of snow.

Oh, you thought it was done snowing when the flakes subsided Wednesday afternoon? Wrong. It snowed 2-3 inches more late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and the snow totals that were already over a foot in many locations are now among the largest two-day snowfalls in Twin Cities history. 

MSP Airport measured 14.9 inches at midnight, making it the 17th largest two-day snow total since 1875. The five largest: 

  1. 26.7 inches - Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 1991
  2. 20.0 inches - Jan. 22-23, 1982
  3. 19.6 inches - Nov. 1-2, 1991
  4. 17.5 inches - Jan. 21-22, 1982
  5. 17.1 inches - Dec. 10-11, 2010

Look at the biggest 48-hour snow totals in Minnesota. They're in alphabetical order, so if you're searching for the biggest total look no further than the 17.7 inches in Lakeville. 

  • Becker - 11 inches
  • Bloomington - 15.3 inches
  • Burnsville - 14 inches
  • Chanhassen - 15 inches
  • Coon Rapids - 14 inches
  • Eagan: 17.7 inches
  • Elko New Market - 13 inches
  • Hopkins - 15.4 inches
  • Lakeville - 17.7 inches
  • Montrose - 12.9 inches
  • Mound - 14 inches
  • MSP Airport - 14.9 inches
  • North Mankato - 10 inches
  • Pleasant Lake - 17.5 inches
  • Prior Lake - 16 inches
  • Oak Grove - 12.1 inches
  • Otsego - 12.5 inches
  • Richfield - 14.2 inches
  • Savage - 16.5 inches
  • Slayton - 14 inches
  • Shoreview - 13 inches
  • Stillwater - 15 inches
  • Victoria - 15.1 inches
Click the map to see an interactive version with more snow totals. 

At MSP Airport, 13 inches of snow was measured in November followed by 19.8 inches in December and so far 14.9 in January. Throw in the 0.4 inches in October and that's a total of 48.1 inches, which is just shy of the modern, 30-year average of 51 inches for the entire winter. 

To date, this is the third snowiest winter ever at MSP. Snowfall through Jan. 4: 

  1. 61.8 inches in 1991-92
  2. 51.4 inches in 1983-84
  3. 48.1 inches in 2022-23
  4. 44.6 inches in 2010-11
  5. 41.0 inches in 1996-97

At this rate, and there's no way to say it's going to maintain the same pace, the Twin Cities is on track to come close to breaking the winter snowfall record of 98.6 inches in 1983-84. 

MN Weather

