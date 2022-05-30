Skip to main content
First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

Credit: Matt Knudson, via Sven Sundgaard

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch ahead of a potential tornado outbreak in Minnesota on Memorial Day afternoon and evening. 

The current watch covers southwestern Minnesota, southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. 

FUBUPqpUEAAcYYV

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC), storms will rapidly move northeastward and pose a risk of large to very large hail, damaging straight-line winds up to 80 mph and tornadoes, some of which could be long-lived and violent. 

The SPC says the conditions "will support the threat for a few long-tracked, intense tornadoes and very large hail with any semi-discrete supercells."

More from the NWS: 

"Severe storm development is underway from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, and storms will spread quickly northeastward through the afternoon. The storm environment favors a mix of supercells and clusters/line segments, with all hazards possible. The potential for strong tornadoes will increase through the afternoon toward southwest Minnesota, especially with any discrete supercells. Otherwise, very large hail (near tennis ball. size) and damaging outflow winds up to 75 mph can be expected."

The future radar from the HRRR model shows storms moving into southwestern Minnesota by early afternoon, possibly evolving to include a line of storms moving through the Twin Cities metro by this evening. 

hrrr-ncentus-refc-1653919200-1653930000-1653976800-40

Check back for updates. 

tornado, severe weather
