Freezing rain threat increases for Twin Cities on Saturday

Freezing rain threat increases for Twin Cities on Saturday

Precipitation will move into Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

Ruth Hartnup via Flickr

Precipitation will move into Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

An ice storm is causing travel issues in the northern half of Wisconsin, while freezing rain and snow – along with rain and thunderstorms – will impact Minnesota on Saturday. 

Roads across the northern half of Wisconsin are covered in ice after a bout of overnight freezing rain. Minnesota road conditions are mostly OK outside of some slippery spots in the Twin Cities, but that is expected to change as a wave of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow moves through this afternoon and tonight. 

"We've seen a shift east with the low for later today, which pushed severe threat south and brings a greater threat for a freezing rain/snow mix into the Twin Cities this evening," the National Weather Service says. 

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 8.06.07 AM

"The greatest threat for up to two tenths of an inch of ice lies roughly from Madison, MN through Mora to New Richmond through Sleepy Eye. The southern extent of the freezing rain will be highly dependent on how quickly temperatures fall this afternoon through the evening," says the National Weather Service. 

"Within the northern most side of this corridor lies an even more narrow area that will have the potential of seeing 2-4 inches of snow in addition to any ice accumulation."

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 8.06.32 AM

Here's the HRRR model's simulated radar, which shows rain surging into southern Minnesota early this afternoon and reaching the Twin Cities no later than 3 p.m. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1646481600-1646506800-1646596800-40

You can see the rain changing to snow (purple and pink colors) as the system progresses through the day. The heaviest rain and best chance for thunder is in far southern and southeastern Minnesota. 

The severe threat for Minnesota has diminished, though isolated stronger cells are still possible. 

Roads could become very slippery throughout the day Saturday. You can check the latest road conditions from MnDOT here

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

Storm still on track: Where will it be snow, freezing rain, thunder?

The Twin Cities could wind up with a bit of everything.

MN Weather

Freezing rain for the Twin Cities, heavy snow up north

Heavy snow will accumulate in northern Minnesota.

MN Weather

Freezing rain, snow in the forecast for parts of southern MN

Southeastern Minnesota appears to have the best chance for accumulating snow.

Screen Shot 2020-01-22 at 7.19.58 AM
MN Weather

Roads 'completely covered in ice' after freezing rain in southern MN

Accumulating snow is expected as the day progresses in southeast Minnesota.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

Snow, freezing rain for southern MN; Twin Cities possibly spared

The rest of the week looks pretty quiet, albeit cold Tuesday-Thursday.

winter, snow, freezing rain
MN Weather

Updated rain and snow forecast for Minnesota storm system

Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

freezing rain
MN Weather

Podcast: Storm to deliver blow of freezing rain to MN

The guys discuss how impactful the storm will be throughout the state.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Tuesday update: Weekend winter storm will pack a punch in MN

The system remains on track to deliver a blow to Minnesota Friday-Sunday.