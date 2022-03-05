Freezing rain threat increases for Twin Cities on Saturday

An ice storm is causing travel issues in the northern half of Wisconsin, while freezing rain and snow – along with rain and thunderstorms – will impact Minnesota on Saturday.

Roads across the northern half of Wisconsin are covered in ice after a bout of overnight freezing rain. Minnesota road conditions are mostly OK outside of some slippery spots in the Twin Cities, but that is expected to change as a wave of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow moves through this afternoon and tonight.

"We've seen a shift east with the low for later today, which pushed severe threat south and brings a greater threat for a freezing rain/snow mix into the Twin Cities this evening," the National Weather Service says.

"The greatest threat for up to two tenths of an inch of ice lies roughly from Madison, MN through Mora to New Richmond through Sleepy Eye. The southern extent of the freezing rain will be highly dependent on how quickly temperatures fall this afternoon through the evening," says the National Weather Service.

"Within the northern most side of this corridor lies an even more narrow area that will have the potential of seeing 2-4 inches of snow in addition to any ice accumulation."

Here's the HRRR model's simulated radar, which shows rain surging into southern Minnesota early this afternoon and reaching the Twin Cities no later than 3 p.m.

WeatherBell

You can see the rain changing to snow (purple and pink colors) as the system progresses through the day. The heaviest rain and best chance for thunder is in far southern and southeastern Minnesota.

The severe threat for Minnesota has diminished, though isolated stronger cells are still possible.

Roads could become very slippery throughout the day Saturday. You can check the latest road conditions from MnDOT here.

