Friday to see high winds, brief but heavy snow, flash freeze in MN

Friday to see high winds, brief but heavy snow, flash freeze in Minnesota

It's not going to be a pleasant day.

It's not going to be a pleasant day.

Buckle up for a rather unpleasant day of weather across Minnesota, with high winds, a very brief but heavy band of snow, and then a flash freeze set to make conditions treacherous outdoors.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 50 mph could be experienced across the whole state on Friday, including in the Twin Cities, with the clipper system also bringing a narrow band of snow.

That band of snow could see 1-2 inches drop in as little as half an hour in localized areas, though most of the southern half of Minnesota including the metro can expect less than an inch of snow overall, while the likes of Duluth can expect 2-3 inches, and the far northern reaches of the state could get 4-6.

Wind gusts
Snow projections

In any case, with the snow already on the ground and wind gusts of 50 mph, the NWS is warning of blowing snow that could create blizzard-like conditions.

A blizzard warning is in place for an area northwest of Fergus Falls, while much of west-central Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory. An area stretching from the Twin Cities to the western border is in a wind advisory.

The NWS says in northwest and west-central Minnesota, due to the deeper snowpack, surface visibilities could be less than a mile.

The winds are expected to fall away after midnight, but once the brief snow system passes through – expected to have happened by early-to-mid afternoon in the Twin Cities, temperatures are going to quickly drop.

This, the NWS notes, will lead to a "flash freeze type of scenario on area roadways," potentially making the Friday afternoon commute difficult.

