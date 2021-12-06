Friday winter storm could hit Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

After a weekend snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on portions of northern Minnesota, the next significant downfall appears to be on track to deliver big snowfall totals to the southern half of the state, perhaps including the Twin Cities.

"We’ll see a little midweek warm up and then the potential for a much bigger storm system Friday into Friday night with real chances of significant snow," explains meteorologist Sven Sundgaard in his Monday weather briefing.

"Looks like the cold and storm will line up to create a heavy swath of snow somewhere in the region. Is it going to be right over the Twin Cities or more southeastern Minnesota? There's a little bit of a disagreement among the models right now," Sven said.

"No guarantee, but we may be looking at more significant snow Friday," he added.

Here's what the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says about the Friday system.

"If the system develops more quickly, that would likely mean more impacts from snow and wind across the region. However, if the system is slower to develop, then we could see more of a glancing blow."

Clearly, timing and storm track will play a critical role in what happens in Minnesota. Here's a look at what the European and American models are currently showing. Here's the American model the rest of this week, showing a couple of minor snow systems Tuesday-Wednesday and then the more defined swath of snow on Friday.

American model precipitation simulation through Saturday.

The European model, meanwhile, is pumping out some significant snow totals just a little further south than the American model is. But again, you can't take any amounts from the models seriously until the storm is closer. Way too many things can change between now and then, but here you go.

European model snow total projection through Saturday.

Do note that these models will likely change with every update over the next few days, so check back for updates on our Weather MN blog.

Anyway, definitely worth monitoring throughout the week and we'll be sure to provide numerous updates on the blog and through video with Sven and Novak Weather.