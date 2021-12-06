Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Friday winter storm could hit Twin Cities, southern Minnesota
Updated:
Original:

Friday winter storm could hit Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is already monitoring the forecast.
Author:

Credit: Bring Me The News

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is already monitoring the forecast.

After a weekend snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on portions of northern Minnesota, the next significant downfall appears to be on track to deliver big snowfall totals to the southern half of the state, perhaps including the Twin Cities. 

"We’ll see a little midweek warm up and then the potential for a much bigger storm system Friday into Friday night with real chances of significant snow," explains meteorologist Sven Sundgaard in his Monday weather briefing. 

"Looks like the cold and storm will line up to create a heavy swath of snow somewhere in the region. Is it going to be right over the Twin Cities or more southeastern Minnesota? There's a little bit of a disagreement among the models right now," Sven said. 

"No guarantee, but we may be looking at more significant snow Friday," he added.  

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Here's what the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says about the Friday system. 

"If the system develops more quickly, that would likely mean more impacts from snow and wind across the region. However, if the system is slower to develop, then we could see more of a glancing blow."

Clearly, timing and storm track will play a critical role in what happens in Minnesota. Here's a look at what the European and American models are currently showing. Here's the American model the rest of this week, showing a couple of minor snow systems Tuesday-Wednesday and then the more defined swath of snow on Friday. 

American model precipitation simulation through Saturday. 

American model precipitation simulation through Saturday. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

The European model, meanwhile, is pumping out some significant snow totals just a little further south than the American model is. But again, you can't take any amounts from the models seriously until the storm is closer. Way too many things can change between now and then, but here you go. 

European model snow total projection through Saturday. 

European model snow total projection through Saturday. 

Do note that these models will likely change with every update over the next few days, so check back for updates on our Weather MN blog

Anyway, definitely worth monitoring throughout the week and we'll be sure to provide numerous updates on the blog and through video with Sven and Novak Weather. 

Next Up

snow, plow
MN Weather

Friday winter storm could hit Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is already monitoring the forecast.

Sauk Rapids Middle School street view, Minnesota - November 2018_
MN News

Teen student arrested for threats toward MN middle school

The Sauk Rapids middle school and high school were closed Monday.

_DSC0318
MN News

Rally for trans child outed during Hastings school board race draws big crowd

Hastings has been in the spotlight since the child's family was featured in a CNN story.

chad davis arradondo flickr
MN News

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo to retire next month

He's overseen the MPD since mid-2017, following the killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 6

The latest from the state health department.

2560px-Foo_Fighters_-_Southside_Festival_2019_4184_-_1
MN Music and Radio

'Minneapolis, we're coming!!!': Foo Fighters announce rescheduled concert

The previously announced Huntington Bank Stadium was cancelled.

broadway pizza
MN Food & Drink

Original Broadway Pizza closes, iconic caboose headed to museum

The restaurant closed in November.

brave new workshop
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop gets new owners in Hennepin Theatre Trust

It is the longest-running satirical comedy theater in the nation.

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 8.05.11 AM
MN News

Minnesota firefighters mourn sudden death of colleague

Aaron Bidle of the Loretto Fire Department passed away suddenly Wednesday.

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
MN News

Snowmobiler goes through the ice on lake near Duluth

Ice thickness varies greatly throughout Minnesota right now.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell during the weekend winter winter storm

The Highway 2 corridor in north-central Minnesota was the bullseye.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Roof collapses on 3 firefighters in south Minneapolis

The fire happened at a residence east of Lake Nokomis on Sunday.

Related

snow, car in ditch
MN Weather

Will late-week storm stay north or hit Minnesota head-on?

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard also discusses the chance for "real cold" temps the last week of January.

snow, buses, metro transit
MN Weather

Twin Cities could get hit by winter storm on Tuesday

"Like it or not, winter is coming," said meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

snow, slush
MN Weather

What the NWS is saying about winter storm potential in MN this week

Wednesday-Friday looks to be the most likely timing for the storm.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

The latest snow projections for MN's first winter storm of season

The winter weather gets going Thursday.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Latest on winter storm set to hit Minnesota this week

Details should come more into focus in the next 24 hours.

snow, plow
MN Weather

NWS on winter storm: 'Forecast snowfall amounts have increased'

Travel could be impacted Thursday and Friday.

Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 5.30.03 PM
MN Weather

Latest details on Thursday-Friday winter storm for Minnesota

Novak Weather is tracking the storm.

snow
MN Weather

NWS on the snowstorm potential for Thursday-Friday in Minnesota

Details are coming into focus as the storm gets closer.