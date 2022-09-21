Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall

As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected.

Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.

"Frost is expected tonight, mainly for areas along and north of the Iron Range," the National Weather Service in Duluth says, noting that the frost advisory is in effect between 4-10 a.m. in Koochiching, Itasca, northern Aitkin, northern Cass, northern and central St. Louis, and inland areas of Lake and Cook counties.

Sensitive vegetation, including flowers, should be covered to ensure they aren't damaged or killed by the frost.

The forecast low in Big Falls is right at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Roseau

NWS Duluth

Roseau and surrounding areas of far northwestern Minnesota could also near the freezing mark.

NWS Grand Forks

The chilly stuff probably won't last for long. The 8- to 14-day temperature outlook from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows a high chance of warmer than normal temps to end September into the first week of October.