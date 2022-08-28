Skip to main content
Gallery: Wreckage left behind by severe storms in Apple Valley

Weather officials are investigating whether a tornado hit the city.

An uprooted tree and other storm debris scattered outside the Cedar Valley Apartments at 733 128th St. W. in Apple Valley, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Photo by Jan Ramstad.

The City of Apple Valley is recovering after severe storms – and a possible tornado – caused major damage on Saturday evening.

The south metro city was in the bullseye for the system that moved from southwest to northeast, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

The storm uprooted trees and sent some crashing into properties, including in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood and at Cedar Valley Apartments.

At this time, there have not been any injuries associated with the evening storms.

It's not been officially confirmed if there was a tornado in the city. National Weather Service officials will be surveying the damage in Apple Valley and also in St. Paul after radar indicated rotation.

The NWS issued a map showing storm damage reports it received Saturday night. The blue dots show a track of damage stretching from Lakeville, northeast through Apple Valley, ending up in St. Paul, which could be suggestive of a tornado.

There has also been storm damage reported in areas of St. Paul and also Eden Prairie.

