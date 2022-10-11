Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night

Temps near 80 and a shot at strong or severe thunderstorms is weather typically reserved for August in Minnesota, but that's what Mother Nature has delivered on this mid-October day.

The best chance for low-end severe weather is in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where storms are expected to fire sometime around sunset or later.

NWS Twin Cities

The HRRR model doesn't have anything developing until about 9 p.m., with storms moving near or through the Twin Cities metro area around 10 p.m. It's just one model run and timing could certainly change, but the main point is that the potential for strong storms is out there tonight.

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is "potential for isolated large hail and strong surface wind gusts," though the better chance for strong winds will be farther south in Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

The NWS Twin Cities describes the potential as "bursts of hail," with hailstones maybe an inch in diameter or a bit larger. The best chance for hail is near the I-35 corridor (including the Twin Cities) and into western Wisconsin.

The dew points ahead of the cold front will be in the 50s to near 60, while much drier air filters in behind the front with dew points in the 20s and 30s. We'll go from summer-like conditions Tuesday to fire danger weather with dry air and gusty winds on Wednesday.

WeatherBell

The rest of the week stays below average with temps not expected to reach 50 three of the next five days, and it could be cold enough for a snowflake or two this weekend.

NWS Twin Cities

Check out the "feels like" wind chill readings the European model is forecasting for Monday morning.