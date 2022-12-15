Heavy, wet snow cuts power to 50,000 homes and counting

Skip to main content
Heavy snow cuts power to 50,000 Minnesota, western Wisconsin homes and counting

The heavy snow is impacting power lines.

More than 50,000 homes are without power in Minnesota as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning thanks to heavy snow.

The snowstorm currently situation above Minnesota is dumping heavy, wet snow on the state, which is then accumulating on trees, and in some cases are felling branches that are then hitting power lines.

Mid-morning Thursday, Xcel Energy was reporting around 37,000 homes without power in its Twin Cities, eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin service areas.

Of those, just under 10,000 are in the Twin Cities, with areas including Shakopee, Brooklyn Center, St. Paul, and Eden Prairie impacted.

Around 15,000 homes are without power in the Minnesota Power service area in Duluth, the North Shore, and northeastern Minnesota, where almost two feet of snow has fallen as of Thursday morning, with more set to follow over the next 36 hours.

Minnesota Power has warned that the deep snow will also increase the time it takes for its crews to get to the scenes of outages and restore power.

Those considering using portable generators to continue powering their home during an outage have been warned to make sure it's isolated from the electrical lines feeding into the home, as well as keeping the generator outside and away from doors and windows to mitigate the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Here's the latest on how much snow is expected to still fall in Minnesota this week.

