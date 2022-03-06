Skip to main content
Heavy snow flurry hits Twin Cites overnight, roads now treacherous

It follows a mixture of rain and freezing rain on Saturday.

The Twin Cities was hit overnight with a rapid burst of heavy snow that has left more than three inches on the ground, and made driving a nightmare Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says "almost all" of the snow covering the metro fell between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., with 3.3 inches recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and 3.1 inches at NWS Chanhassen.

This in turn is causing all sorts of problems on the roads, with the snow following a mixture of heavy rain and freezing rain on Saturday. This in turn created slush that froze overnight, with the snow falling on top of this.

In the Twin Cities, there was already more than a dozen crashes and spinouts reported as of 7:15 a.m.

While snow reports are still coming in, the heavy band of snow that passed northeast through the state hit Wisconsin the hardest, with 7 inches reported in Cornucopia, on the southwestern shore of Lake Superior.

At its height in the metro, the NWS says the snow rates were at nearly 2 inches per hour.

