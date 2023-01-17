Heavy snow threat prompts winter storm watch in southern MN

The next chance for accumulating snow arrives Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday as a strong low pressure system will spin through the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch across southern/southeastern Minnesota ahead of the storm.

"Confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

The Twin Cities is not in the watch, but Mankato Faribault, Red Wing and Rochester are included. Snowfall rates could exceed 1-inch per hour Wednesday night, and it'll likely be a heavy, wet snow.

NWS Twin Cities

The weather service is calling for a strong likelihood of 2+ inches of snow in the Twin Cities while the odds of getting 6+ inches are greater within the watch area.

NWS Twin Cities

NWS La Crosse

Here's what some of the models are projecting.

European model:

WeatherBell

American model:

WeatherBell

NAM 12KM model: