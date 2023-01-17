Skip to main content
Heavy snow threat prompts winter storm watch in southern Minnesota

Heavy snow threat prompts winter storm watch in southern Minnesota

Here we go again...

MnDOT

Here we go again...

The next chance for accumulating snow arrives Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday as a strong low pressure system will spin through the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch across southern/southeastern Minnesota ahead of the storm.  

"Confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

The Twin Cities is not in the watch, but Mankato Faribault, Red Wing and Rochester are included. Snowfall rates could exceed 1-inch per hour Wednesday night, and it'll likely be a heavy, wet snow. 

Tab2FileL (4)

The weather service is calling for a strong likelihood of 2+ inches of snow in the Twin Cities while the odds of getting 6+ inches are greater within the watch area. 

Tab3FileL (3)
Tab2FileL (5)

Here's what some of the models are projecting. 

European model: 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-4226800

American model: 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-4226800

NAM 12KM model:

nam-218-all-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-4237600

Next Up

snowplow
MN Weather

Heavy snow threat prompts winter storm watch in southern MN

Here we go again...

Car crash airbags
WI News

Driver dies after being ejected in crash, trapped under vehicle

A passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to a hospital.

SMGT2
Sponsored Story

Sustainability careers: Meeting the needs of society while preserving our world for future generations

The University of Wisconsin-Superior is opening doors to careers in environmental sustainability.

farming field
MN News

Second Minnesota farmer charged in $46M organic crops fraud case

James Clayton Wolf was initially charged with three counts of wire fraud in July 2022.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course

The cross county snowmobile race event was being held in the small town of Lake Shore.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Impactful winter storm track trending closer to Twin Cities

It could be a close call in the Twin Cities late Wednesday night and Thursday.

image
MN News

St. Paul to ticket, tow vehicles during four-day plow effort

St. Paul streets will be cleaned up this week.

police tape
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened in the early morning hours Monday.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
WI News

Man in critical condition following Barron County snowmobile crash

The crash remains under investigation.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Mother accused of killing son Eli Hart now indicted for 1st-degree murder

Julissa Thaler was initially charged with second-degree murder in May 2022.

ambulance
MN News

St. Paul woman, 82, killed in head-on crash with semi

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 40-acre Hennepin County property is a duck hunter's dream

The listing is one of the largest parcels currently for sale in Hennepin County.

Related

snow, plow
MN Weather

Twin Cities now in winter storm warning ahead of heavy snow

The winter storm warning is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 6
MN Weather

Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible

The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday. Freezing rain could be a big issue in southern Minnesota.

Jan. 2 storm track
MN Weather

Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track Monday-Tuesday

The storm track and how much warm air will determine where and how much snow falls.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

Still a lot of uncertainty. Definitely not set in stone.

snow
MN Weather

On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible

It's an extremely difficult forecast due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota

The first bits of precipitation arrive Monday night and the storm may not be out of here until Friday or Saturday.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

The latest snow projections for MN's first winter storm of season

The winter weather gets going Thursday.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday storm track?

A storm like the one coming Monday would normally drop a lot of snow.