Heavy snow, thunder and lightning could accompany incoming MN storm

Skip to main content

Heavy snow, thunder and lightning could accompany incoming Minnesota storm

The could be a narrow band of heavy snow accumulations, but the storm track will be key.

A complex storm system will bring numerous forms of precipitation to the Upper Midwest Friday through Sunday, with Minnesota and Wisconsin expected to be on the receiving end of a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow, while Iowa up to the Minnesota border could have severe thunderstorms. 

According to Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, the Twin Cities and areas to the south and east could wind up with mostly rain or mixed precipitation, with heavy snow possible at the tail end of the system. 

"We're looking at rain, some snow on the backside, but from the Twin Cities south and east, it is looking like this is going to be a rain, mix with a very narrow area potentially of heavy snow from basically Nebraska through South Dakota and then into west central and northern Minnesota," says Sven. 

"So those are the areas right now, basically Alexandria through Brainerd, the Iron Range cities, that could be setting up ... for a very heavy swath of snow."

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

How much snow in Minnesota?

This remains a big "if" since temperatures will be pretty warm, but the NWS says the best chance for accumulating snow remains in western and northern Minnesota. Here's what some of the latest models are suggesting for snowfall. 

American model: Narrow band of heavy accumulation from west-central Minnesota into the Arrowhead

This is the most aggressive model at this point, with Sven saying that if it verifies its prediction of 1-2 inches of liquid being dumped along a narrow swath in Minnesota – and if that precipitation falls in the form of snow – "we're talking easily a foot, a very wet, heavy typical March snow possibly across northern or western Minnesota." 

Mar 2 snow GFS

European model: Light snow accumulations under 4 inches in a narrow stripe across central/northern Minnesota

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-6697600

Canadian model: Heaviest snow in east-central and northeast Minnesota

Mar 2 snow Canadian

What the National Weather Service says

"Confidence with the details of this weekend's storm system is increasing," the National Weather Service (NWS) in the Twin Cities said Wednesday. "A period of a wintry mix Friday night should transition to mostly rain Saturday before turning back to a wintry mix Saturday night. Light ice accumulation is possible, with the best chance for any snow accumulation across western Minnesota."

Meanwhile, the NWS Twin Cities says "a few strong or severe storms are possible along the Iowa border Saturday afternoon."

Subscribe: Sign up to receive BREAKING WEATHER newsletters.

If the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota gets mostly rain out of this system, it will be falling on a still-frozen ground. That could lead to a lot of runoff into waterways, which could result in ice jams and rapidly rising rivers and streams, according to the NWS in La Crosse.

"The amount of rain is still uncertain. This will impact how high rivers and streams will rise this weekend and whether there could be any ice jams. Continue to monitor the forecast for the end of the week," the NWS La Crosse said Wednesday.

The NWS Duluth says Minnesotans that get the wintry side of the storm system should be prepared for "heavy snow and significant icing." 

Tab2FileL (36)

Next Up

duluth police
MN News

Police: Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Duluth

A suspect was taken into custody.

air canada
MN Travel

Air Canada adding daily route between MSP Airport and Montreal

The year-round route will begin June 2.

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 1.10.09 PM
MN Weather

Heavy snow, thunder and lightning could accompany incoming MN storm

The could be a narrow band of heavy snow accumulations, but the storm track will be key.

st. paul fire department
MN News

Man, 73, killed, 2 others injured in St. Paul apartment fire

Two people were removed from the unit where the fire started.

house 1
MN Property

Gallery: Custom $1.45M home features eye-catching nods to the past

The property encompasses 40 acres and includes a heated outbuilding.

Chris LaFontaine
MN News

Final suspect in deadly Dakota Co. home invasion pleads guilty

The victim was found dead in his bathroom after a neighbor reported a burglary in progress at his home.

fasig fbi resize
MN News

Charges in 'domestic kidnapping' that sparked police, FBI manhunt

Authorities say he kidnapped the woman, a former romantic partner, at gunpoint.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 2

Case levels in a single day of reporting haven't been this low since early August.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis woman claims self-defense in fatal shooting of man

She says the man broke into her garage, a search warrant application states.

First Avenue best new bands
MN Music and Radio

Meet 5 of MN's 'Best New Bands,' performing at First Ave Friday

The hottest up-and-coming bands in Minnesota will perform at First Ave this Friday.

police tape
MN News

St. Paul man found shot inside his truck dies 3 weeks later

The 57-year-old died Mar. 1 at Regions Hospital.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

The Vikings' QB situation, randomness and the edges they are searching for

Now here’s where it gets spicy. Kwesi, do you believe that this is a weak QB draft class?

Related

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Tuesday update: Weekend winter storm will pack a punch in MN

The system remains on track to deliver a blow to Minnesota Friday-Sunday.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snow totals from Monday; how much will Twin Cities get today?

Snow is expected to be heavy at times.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Fast moving band of heavy snow expected across MN Thursday

It could make for a slick and slow afternoon commute in the Twin Cities.