Hello, winter: List of the coldest wind chills in MN Monday morning

After what had been a relatively forgiving start to winter, cold temps swept into much of Minnesota Monday — with some cities seeing downright frigid wind chill readings.

Alexandria and Rice both led the way with wind chills of -30 degrees Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. That was followed by Sauk Centre and Starbuck at -29 degrees, then Browervlle, Long Prairie and Benson at -28.

In the Twin Cities metro, wind chills Monday morning were in the negative teens, ranging from -11 degrees at MSP Airport, Burnsville and Bloomington to -21 degrees in New Germany.

All of this preceded quite a cold day overall, with high temps ranging from the mid- to high-teens in southern Minnesota and up into the North Shore, to single-digits (a high of 3 degrees for Bemidji, for example) in the north and northwest regions of the state.

Things should warm up a bit during the week, with the potential for some significant snow in the southern half of the state Friday.

