Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning

Credit: Bring Me The News

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. 

Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph. 

Look at the hour-by-hour wind chill forecast from the HRRR model. It has the Twin Cities dipping into the 20s by 10 p.m. Sunday and then falling into the teens around 6-7 a.m. Monday. 

The NAM 3KM model goes even lower, with the wind chill overnight down to 15 in the Twin Cities. And then even colder Monday night into Tuesday morning, where single digit wind chills are possible outside of the metro (teens again in the metro). 

If you're not ready for the cold, that's too bad. But it could be worse. Lake effect snow is expected to pound the South Shore of Lake Superior, sparing most of Wisconsin but absolutely dumping on Upper Michigan. 

After a cold start to the week, temps rebound into the 60s and 70s Thursday-Sunday. 

