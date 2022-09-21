Skip to main content
Here are the largest hail reports to NWS Twin Cities Tuesday night

River Falls got hit by some massive hail Tuesday night.

Credit: Johnny Banannas via Twitter

Severe storms that blew up over the northern Twin Cities metro dropped very large hail in the eastern metro and continued to pummel western Wisconsin with chunks of ice on Tuesday night. 

The storm clouds billowed in a glowing mass of frequent lightning and then began dumping hail, with the hail getting bigger as the storms raced to the east-southeast.

Here are the storm reports with hail sizes from the National Weather Service: 

  • 3 inches – 1 mile north of River Falls at 8:45 p.m. 
  • 2.75 inches – River Falls at 8:42 p.m. 
  • 2 inches – Lake Elmo at 8:20 p.m. 
  • 1.75 inches – Woodbury at 8:32 p.m. 
  • 1.75 inches – Oakdale at 8:22 p.m. 
  • 1.5 inches – Hudson at 8:35 p.m. 
  • 1.5 inches – Lakeland at 8:25 p.m.
  • 1.25 inches – Woodbury at 8:25 p.m. 
  • 1.25 inches – North St. Paul at 8:25 p.m. 
  • 1 inch – New Richmond at 8:20 p.m.
  • 1 inch – Little Canada at 8:12 p.m. 
  • 0.88 inches – Mounds View at 8 p.m. 

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were issued with the cluster of storms. The nastiest looking cell had a hook on the radar 

Here's a look at what the radar looked like just after the supercell moved through River Falls. Despite the ominous hook on the radar scan, the storm never sparked a tornado warning.

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says the storm probably wasn't tornado warned because the environment wasn't very conducive to surface rotation.  

IMG_5409

