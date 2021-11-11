The latest snow projections for MN's first winter storm of season

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Here are the latest snow projections for Minnesota's first winter storm of season
Publish date:

Here are the latest snow projections for Minnesota's first winter storm of season

The winter weather gets going Thursday.
Author:

Bruce Ciskie

The winter weather gets going Thursday.

Here we go, the first winter storm of the season is ramping up today through Friday and it'll deliver the first measurable snowfall to much of Minnesota. 

While only a dusting to inch is expected in the Twin Cities, 8-12 inches could fall along the north-central international border and blizzard conditions are possible in western Minnesota. 

Here's the simulated radar from the NAM computer model. It shows heavy snow up north with more snow filling in as the system wraps up and spins out of the region. Snow will be falling most of the day in the northern half of the state, while southern areas start to see flakes fly Thursday evening and through the overnight hours. 

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in far northern Minnesota where the highest snow amounts are expected, in addition to a winter storm watch where blizzard conditions are possible in western Minnesota, and a winter weather advisory in other locations. 

Two to four inches of snow are possible in the winter storm watch area. Combined with gusty winds up to 50 mph, dangerous travel conditions could develop. 

According to the NWS Grand Forks, wet snow will fall through the day around Baudette and Roseau, with snow spreading through the area tonight.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Most of the snow accumulations in northwestern Minnesota will be tonight and early Friday, with temps dropping into the 20s. 

Less than an inch of snow is expected along the North Shore and in Duluth, but 1-3 inches and possibly isolated higher amounts are forecast for parts of St. Louis, Itasca and Cass counties in the Northland. 

Another round of snow associated with an Alberta clipper is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. 

"The chance for falling snow is increasing, but it may take several more runs to have increasing confidence in amount," says the NWS Twin Cities. 


