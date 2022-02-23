Here are the latest snow totals reported in Minnesota

Snow has wound down and the final tallies are coming in. Duluth got pulverized with parts of the city getting nearly two feet of snow. A foot and a half piled up in parts of central Minnesota, while 3-6 inches was common in the Twin Cities.

You can find hundreds of snowfall reports from the National Weather Service here, but these are some noteworthy totals around the state. Keep in mind that a lot of the final totals – especially from central and northeastern Minnesota – aren't in yet, so we'll be updating these numbers as they become available.

Greater Minnesota totals

19.8 inches - McGrath

19 inches - Superior, WI

17 inches - Duluth (as of 6 a.m.)

15.5 inches - Payne

14.3 inches - Bertha

13 inches - Lester Park

13 inches - Little Falls

12.7 inches - 3 miles northeast of Duluth

12.5 inches - Breckenridge

12 inches - Crosslake

12 inches - Breezy Point

11 inches - Baxter

10.4 inches - Morris

10 inches - Two Harbors

9.5 inches - Brainerd

9.5 inches - Hibbing

8.9 inches - NWS Duluth

8 inches - Hermantown

4.5 inches - Sartell

4.3 inches - Bemidji

3.5 inches - Goodhue

1.6 inches - Rochester

Twin Cities area totals

6.8 inches - Cottage Grove

6.1 inches - Hudson, WI

6.1 inches - River Falls, WI

6 inches - Burnsville

6 inches - Red Wing

5.8 inches - Rosemount

5.6 inches - Woodbury

5.4 inches - Bloomington

5.1 inches - Victoria

4.9 inches - MSP Airport

4.8 inches - southeast Minneapolis

3.8 inches - NWS Chanhassen

3.6 inches - Prior Lake

3.5 inches - Shoreview

3 inches - St. Paul

2.9 inches - Eau Claire, WI

1.7 inches - Hastings

