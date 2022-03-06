How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Greater MN overnight?

A snowstorm overnight Saturday left parts of the Twin Cities covered in up to 6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in Twin Cities counties including Hennepin, Anoka, Carver and Wright through Saturday at 4 a.m.

Precipitation started with rain during the day before becoming freezing rain and snow in the evening as temperature dropped.

Parts of central and east-central Minnesota also received snowfall.

Here are the noteworthy totals in the area:

Twin Cities snowfall totals

6 inches – Excelsior, Hopkins, Maple Plain

5.2 inches – Maple Grove

5 inches – Minneapolis, Forest Lake

4.8 inches – Falcon Heights

4.5 inches – St. Paul, North St. Paul, New Hope, Anoka

4.3 inches – Roseville

4.1 inches – Richfield

4 inches – Plymouth, Stillwater, Fridley, Centerville

3.9 inches – Coon Rapids

3.5 inches – Oakdale

3.3 inches – Champlin, Shoreview

3 inches – Shakopee

3.1 inches – Chanhassen, Big Lake

3 inches – East Bethel

2.5 inches – Woodbury

2.4 inches – Chaska

Greater Minnesota snowfall totals

4 inches – Mora

3.6 inches – Hutchinson, Stacy

3.2 inches – Rush City

3 inches – North Branch, Pleasant Lake, Glencoe

2.7 inches – Willmar

2.6 inches – Redwood Falls

