How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Greater MN overnight?

How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Greater Minnesota overnight?

An overnight snowstorm brought up to six inches of snow in parts of the Twin Cities.

A snowstorm overnight Saturday left parts of the Twin Cities covered in up to 6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in Twin Cities counties including Hennepin, Anoka, Carver and Wright through Saturday at 4 a.m. 

Precipitation started with rain during the day before becoming freezing rain and snow in the evening as temperature dropped.

Parts of central and east-central Minnesota also received snowfall.

Here are the noteworthy totals in the area:

Twin Cities snowfall totals

  • 6 inches – Excelsior, Hopkins, Maple Plain
  • 5.2 inches – Maple Grove
  • 5 inches – Minneapolis, Forest Lake
  • 4.8 inches – Falcon Heights
  • 4.5 inches – St. Paul, North St. Paul, New Hope, Anoka
  • 4.3 inches – Roseville
  • 4.1 inches – Richfield
  • 4 inches – Plymouth, Stillwater, Fridley, Centerville
  • 3.9 inches – Coon Rapids
  • 3.5 inches – Oakdale
  • 3.3 inches – Champlin, Shoreview
  • 3 inches – Shakopee
  • 3.1 inches – Chanhassen, Big Lake
  • 3 inches – East Bethel
  • 2.5 inches – Woodbury
  • 2.4 inches – Chaska

Greater Minnesota snowfall totals

  • 4 inches – Mora
  • 3.6 inches – Hutchinson, Stacy
  • 3.2 inches – Rush City
  • 3 inches – North Branch, Pleasant Lake, Glencoe
  • 2.7 inches – Willmar
  • 2.6 inches – Redwood Falls

