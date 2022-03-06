How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Greater MN overnight?

How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Greater Minnesota overnight?
A snowstorm overnight Saturday left parts of the Twin Cities covered in up to 6 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in Twin Cities counties including Hennepin, Anoka, Carver and Wright through Saturday at 4 a.m.
Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!
Precipitation started with rain during the day before becoming freezing rain and snow in the evening as temperature dropped.
Parts of central and east-central Minnesota also received snowfall.
Here are the noteworthy totals in the area:
Twin Cities snowfall totals
- 6 inches – Excelsior, Hopkins, Maple Plain
- 5.2 inches – Maple Grove
- 5 inches – Minneapolis, Forest Lake
- 4.8 inches – Falcon Heights
- 4.5 inches – St. Paul, North St. Paul, New Hope, Anoka
- 4.3 inches – Roseville
- 4.1 inches – Richfield
- 4 inches – Plymouth, Stillwater, Fridley, Centerville
- 3.9 inches – Coon Rapids
- 3.5 inches – Oakdale
- 3.3 inches – Champlin, Shoreview
- 3 inches – Shakopee
- 3.1 inches – Chanhassen, Big Lake
- 3 inches – East Bethel
- 2.5 inches – Woodbury
- 2.4 inches – Chaska
Greater Minnesota snowfall totals
- 4 inches – Mora
- 3.6 inches – Hutchinson, Stacy
- 3.2 inches – Rush City
- 3 inches – North Branch, Pleasant Lake, Glencoe
- 2.7 inches – Willmar
- 2.6 inches – Redwood Falls