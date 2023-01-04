MN school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4

After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with 4-6 inches set to fall over the course of the day.

After scores of closures and e-learning days on Tuesday, here's a look at what school districts are making changes for Wednesday.

Annandale Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Atwater–Cosmos–Grove City: Starting 2 hours late.

Belgrade–Brooten–Elrosa: Starting 2 hours late.

Benson Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

BOLD Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Buffalo Lake–Hector–Stewart: Starting 2 hours late.

Butterfield–Odin Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Cambridge–Isanti Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Cedar Mountain Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Comfrey Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Dawson–Boyd Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Eden Valley–Watson Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Edgerton Public School: Closed.

Fairmont Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Faribault Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Glencoe–Silver Lake Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Howard Lake–Waverly–Winsted: Starting 2 hours late.

Ivanhoe Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Kenyon Wanamingo Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Kimball Area Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lac Qui Parle Valley Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Litchfield Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Lynd Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Maccray Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Maple River Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Marshall Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Martin County West Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Medford Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

McIlroy Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Minneota Public School: Starting 2 hours late.

Montevideo Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Mountain Lake Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Murray County Central: Starting 2 hours late.

New Ulm Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Ortonville–Big Stone: Starting 2 hours late.

Paynesville Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Princeton Schools: E–learning Day.

Redwood Area Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Renville Co West: Starting 2 hours late.

Rockford Schools: E–learning day.

ROCORI Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Sibley East: Starting 2 hours late.

Springfield Public Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Tracy Schools: Starting 2 hours late.

Willmar: Starting 2 hours late.

Yellow Medicine East: Starting 2 hours late.