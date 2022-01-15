Here are the snow totals from Friday's winter storm in Minnesota

Friday's snowstorm has come and gone and is now on its way to causing problems as far south as Mississippi and Georgia before delivering a blow of snow and ice to the Carolinas and the entire East Coast.

The heaviest snow from the storm so far was recorded in the Des Moines area in central Iowa, where 12-15 inches of snow was dumped. Further north, in southern Minnesota, the highest report so far is 10 inches in Garvin, which is a small town located south of Marshall, which picked up 9 inches.

Lake-effect snow brought totals on the North Shore of Lake Superior in the 5-8 range, including 7.7 inches just north of Hermantown and 5.7 inches at the National Weather Service office in Duluth.

With some reports potentially yet to come in, this is the Minnesota snowfall leaderboard:

10 inches - Garvin

9 inches - Marshall, Madison, Granite Falls

8.5 inches - North Mankato

7.7 inches - Hermantown

7.5 inches - St. Peter, Odessa

7.2 inches - Willmar

6.5 inches - Albert Lea, Owatonna

6.1 inches - Mapleview

6 inches - Two Harbors

5.7 inches - NWS Duluth

5.5 inches - Winthrop

5 inches - Carver, Rochester

4.8 inches - Chanhassen

4.6 inches - NWS Chanhassen

4.5 inches - Hopkins, Stewartville, Pleasant Lake

4.4 inches - Duluth

4.3 inches - Victoria

4 inches - Alexandria

3.7 inches - MSP Airport

3.6 inches - Wabasha

3.5 inches - Montrose

3.1 inches - Eden Prairie

3 inches - Maple Lake

2.9 inches - NE Minneapolis, Rosemount

Surprisingly, there are very few reports from the National Weather Service for the southern metro suburbs, which got more snow than MSP Airport and locations in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Pivotal Weather has a good look at how much snow accumulated in the region over the past 48 hours.

Pivotal Weather

This is what the NWS predicted, so they clearly did a really good job forecasting this storm.

You can find the NWS' full list of snowfall reports here.