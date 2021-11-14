Here are the snow totals in Minnesota from Saturday clipper

The clipper system that sped from northwest to southeast across Minnesota on Saturday left a blanket of snow in its path, with just a dusting to an inch or two in theTwin Cities metro all the way up to a half-foot of snow in parts of greater Minnesota.

The top snowfall report was a whopping 8 inches in Clearbrook, which is located about miles west-northwest of Bemidji. Here are the other top snowfall reports.

8 inches - Clearbrook

6 inches - Holt

5.5 inches- Thief River Falls

5.3 inches - Mora

5 inches - Pine River, Barrows

4.5 inches - Park Rapids, Wadena

4 inches - Baxter, Vineland

3.9 inches - Cormorant, Camp Ripley, Squaw Lake

3.8 inches - Brainerd, Chippewa Falls (WI), Grand Forks (ND)

3.7 inches - Lester Park

3.5 inches - Eau Claire (WI), Cambridge, Nisswa, Pillager, Ottertail, Fertile

3 inches - Little Falls, North Branch, Staples

2.7 inches - Cloquet

2.5 inches - Menomonie (WI), Onamia, Two Harbors

In the Twin Cities metro area, a dusting to an inch of snow fell over the southern suburbs while locations north of Interstate 94 picked up an inch or two.

2.1 inches - Coon Rapids

2 inches - Stillwater, Ramsey, Wyoming

1.8 inches - Centerville, Osseo

1.5 inches - Anoka, Roseville

You can check out all of the snowfall reports via the National Weather Service here.