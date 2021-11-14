Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Here are the snow totals in Minnesota from Saturday clipper
The highest total was a whopping 8 inches.
Steve Voght via Flickr

The clipper system that sped from northwest to southeast across Minnesota on Saturday left a blanket of snow in its path, with just a dusting to an inch or two in theTwin Cities metro all the way up to a half-foot of snow in parts of greater Minnesota. 

The top snowfall report was a whopping 8 inches in Clearbrook, which is located about miles west-northwest of Bemidji. Here are the other top snowfall reports. 

  • 8 inches - Clearbrook
  • 6 inches - Holt
  • 5.5 inches- Thief River Falls
  • 5.3 inches - Mora
  • 5 inches - Pine River, Barrows
  • 4.5 inches - Park Rapids, Wadena
  • 4 inches - Baxter, Vineland
  • 3.9 inches - Cormorant, Camp Ripley, Squaw Lake
  • 3.8 inches - Brainerd, Chippewa Falls (WI), Grand Forks (ND)
  • 3.7 inches - Lester Park
  • 3.5 inches - Eau Claire (WI), Cambridge, Nisswa, Pillager, Ottertail, Fertile
  • 3 inches - Little Falls, North Branch, Staples
  • 2.7 inches - Cloquet
  • 2.5 inches - Menomonie (WI), Onamia, Two Harbors

In the Twin Cities metro area, a dusting to an inch of snow fell over the southern suburbs while locations north of Interstate 94 picked up an inch or two. 

  • 2.1 inches - Coon Rapids
  • 2 inches - Stillwater, Ramsey, Wyoming
  • 1.8 inches - Centerville, Osseo
  • 1.5 inches - Anoka, Roseville

You can check out all of the snowfall reports via the National Weather Service here

