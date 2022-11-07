Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Sven Sundgaard says more than half a foot could fall in northern Minnesota.

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot.

A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.

A heavy snow system that passes through North Dakota will land in Minnesota on Friday, potentially dropping more than half-a-foot of snow – in some localized places maybe even as much as a foot – in the north of the state.

The system will bring snow showers to pretty much all of Minnesota including the Twin Cities, though the further south it goes the lighter it will be.

Weatherbell

Sven Sundgaard says Twin Cities residents can expect to see a coating of snow Friday to Friday night, but it's not likely to be a significant amount.

It will usher in the first real cold snap of the season however, with temperatures staying below freezing throughout the weekend, so expect the coating to stick around for a while.

It's part of a system that will see blizzard-like conditions in the Dakotas, with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center forecasting "intense snow rates" that will produce "significant" accumulations.