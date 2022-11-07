Skip to main content

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Sven Sundgaard says more than half a foot could fall in northern Minnesota.

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot.

A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

A heavy snow system that passes through North Dakota will land in Minnesota on Friday, potentially dropping more than half-a-foot of snow – in some localized places maybe even as much as a foot – in the north of the state. 

The system will bring snow showers to pretty much all of Minnesota including the Twin Cities, though the further south it goes the lighter it will be.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 12.26.48 PM

Sven Sundgaard says Twin Cities residents can expect to see a coating of snow Friday to Friday night, but it's not likely to be a significant amount.

It will usher in the first real cold snap of the season however, with temperatures staying below freezing throughout the weekend, so expect the coating to stick around for a while.

It's part of a system that will see blizzard-like conditions in the Dakotas, with the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center forecasting "intense snow rates" that will produce "significant" accumulations.

Next Up

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Sven Sundgaard says more than half a foot could fall in northern Minnesota.

ForestLakeAreaSchools
MN News

School staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students

A letter sent to parents stated a criminal investigation is active.

GabbyBarrett
MN Music and Radio

More Main Stage acts revealed for WE Fest 2023

The 40th event will take place on Aug. 3-5, 2023.

Deer standing, hunting
MN News

Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand

The fall happened near a home in Modena Township, Wisconsin.

Deer on road
MN News

St. Paul woman killed after hitting deer on I-94 in Wisconsin

The crash happened Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

ComoParkSeniorHS
MN News

Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to St. Paul high school

The student said he needed it "for protection."

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café closes after 37 years in St. Paul

The family-owned Macalester-Groveland restaurant says goodbye.

rain, rain gauge
MN Weather

Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater MN days-long soaking

Snow is set to follow later in the week.

State Patrol
MN News

I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria

The State Patrol said it involved a stolen vehicle in an update Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-11-06 at 8.24.08 PM
MN News

Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN Business

U.S. Bank asks employees to come back to office three times a week

CEO Andy Cecere said the Minneapolis-based company is asking hybrid employees to start coming in more regularly over the next few months.

ambulance
MN News

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Litchfield

The crash happened on Highway 12 Friday night.

Related

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Travel discouraged as heavy snow arrives in MN

Two rounds of snow could bring more than a foot to some areas of Minnesota by Tuesday night.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Before midweek warmup, MN is in line for a burst of accumulating snow

Several inches of snow could fall, with the Twin Cities possibly getting some.

snow blower
MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued ahead of heavy snow in MN

More than a foot of snow is expected over two days in some parts of the state.

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

Winter storm warnings issued with heavy snow set to slam MN

Parts of northern Minnesota could see more than a foot of snow, but there won't be much in the Twin Cities.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Friday to see high winds, brief but heavy snow, flash freeze in MN

It's not going to be a pleasant day.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.

snow
MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell in Minnesota on Sunday

Some localized areas saw more than expected.