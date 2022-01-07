Skip to main content
Here's a list of the coldest temps in Minnesota Friday morning

Brr.

City of Duluth, Twitter

It was bitterly cold Friday morning, with Minnesota experiencing some of its coldest temperatures since January 2019

Some of the coldest minimum temperatures were in northwest Minnesota. Pine Point dipped to 42 below, while Lake Park had a wind chill of a whopping 54 below. 

Meanwhile, some areas of the Twin Cities reached 20 below or colder Friday morning. 

Here's a look at how cold it got across Minnesota Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

In the Northland:

  • Effie: 38 below
  • Emily: 36 below 
  • Walker: 35 below
  • Brainerd: 34 below
  • Chisholm: 33 below
  • International Falls: 32 below
  • Grand Rapids: 31 below
  • Northome: 30 below
  • Orr: 29 below
  • Hinckley: 26 below
  • Hermantown: 22 below
  • Duluth International Airport: 20 below
  • Two Harbors Airport: 18 below
  • Grand Marais Airport: 17 below
  • Grand Portage RAWS: 11 below
  • Devil's Island: 7 degrees

In the NWS Twin Cities coverage area

  • Browerville: 35 below
  • Long Prairie: 34 below
  • Little Falls: 33 below
  • Kimball: 33 below
  • Staples: 31 below
  • Camp Ripley: 31 below
  • Alexandria: 28 below
  • Minnetrista: 27 below
  • Glenwood: 27 below
  • Benson: 26 below
  • Mahtomedi: 26 below
  • St. Cloud: 26 below
  • Medina: 24 below
  • Rosemount: 22 below
  • Minnetonka: 22 below
  • Blaine: 21
  • Chanhassen: 21
  • Eden Prairie: 20 below
  • Crystal: 19 below
  • Red Wing: 18 below
  • Owatonna: 18
  • Mankato: 17 below
  • MSP Airport: 17 below

Northwest and west-central Minnesota: 

  • Pine Point: 42 below, with 52 below wind chill
  • Chamberlain: 40 below
  • Hubbard: 39 below
  • Frazee: 39 below
  • Wadena: 38 below
  • Park Rapids: 36 below
  • Bemidji: 35 below
  • Bagley: 32 below
  • Thief River Falls: 27 below with a 47 below wind chill
  • Fergus Falls: 27 below with a 42 below wind chill
  • Fargo/Moorhead: 26 below with a 44 below wind chill
  • Hallock: 24 below
  • Morris: 24 below with a 42 below wind chill

