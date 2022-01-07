Here's a list of the coldest temps in Minnesota Friday morning

It was bitterly cold Friday morning, with Minnesota experiencing some of its coldest temperatures since January 2019.

Some of the coldest minimum temperatures were in northwest Minnesota. Pine Point dipped to 42 below, while Lake Park had a wind chill of a whopping 54 below.

Meanwhile, some areas of the Twin Cities reached 20 below or colder Friday morning.

Here's a look at how cold it got across Minnesota Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

In the Northland:

Effie: 38 below

Emily: 36 below

Walker: 35 below

Brainerd: 34 below

Chisholm: 33 below

International Falls: 32 below

Grand Rapids: 31 below

Northome: 30 below

Orr: 29 below

Hinckley: 26 below

Hermantown: 22 below

Duluth International Airport: 20 below

Two Harbors Airport: 18 below

Grand Marais Airport: 17 below

Grand Portage RAWS: 11 below

Devil's Island: 7 degrees

In the NWS Twin Cities coverage area:

Browerville: 35 below

Long Prairie: 34 below

Little Falls: 33 below

Kimball: 33 below

Staples: 31 below

Camp Ripley: 31 below

Alexandria: 28 below

Minnetrista: 27 below

Glenwood: 27 below

Benson: 26 below

Mahtomedi: 26 below

St. Cloud: 26 below

Medina: 24 below

Rosemount: 22 below

Minnetonka: 22 below

Blaine: 21

Chanhassen: 21

Eden Prairie: 20 below

Crystal: 19 below

Red Wing: 18 below

Owatonna: 18

Mankato: 17 below

MSP Airport: 17 below

Northwest and west-central Minnesota: