Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night

The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.

The storm hasn't delivered a big blow to the Twin Cities, other than snarling traffic Thursday morning. An inch or two of wet snow resulted in slush that melted away early Wednesday, and just 1.3 inches fell at MSP Airport between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. Just to the east in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, more than 5 inches accumulated overnight.

The National Weather Service is calling for 3-5 additional inches of snow in the Twin Cities through Friday night, with higher amounts – 5-10 inches – possible in western Minnesota.

Brainerd: 5-7 inches yet to come

Morris: 7-9 inches

Madison: 7-10 inches

Mankato: 4-6 inches

Marshall: 6-8 inches

Redwood falls: 6-8 inches

Rochester: 3-5 inches

Twin Cities: 3-5 inches

Willmar: 5-8 inches

While the National Weather Service is going with 3-5 more inches of snow for the metro, the HRRR model has put the Twin Cities in a drier donut hole. It is forecasting just another inch or two by Friday night.

The heaviest snow will fall through 9 a.m. in the Twin Cities before light snow slowly accumulates over the next 36 hours. That should largely be the case everywhere, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, another 5-10+ could fall in Duluth and along the North Shore.

Through 6 a.m., Duluth meteorologists had measured 19.9 inches of snow with another 6-8 expected. By the time it's all said and done, it could be one of the city's five biggest two-day snowfalls on record.