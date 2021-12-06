Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Here's how much snow fell during the weekend winter winter storm in Minnesota
The Highway 2 corridor in north-central Minnesota was the bullseye.
Credit: William F. Yurasko via Flickr

North-central Minnesota was pounded with more than 10 inches of snow on Sunday, with the Highway 2 corridor being the bullseye from Devils Lake in North Dakota all the way to just west of Duluth, with even higher totals in the Arrowhead and along the North Shore of Lake Superior. 

Bemidji got rocked with 14 inches of snow. Grand Forks picked up 8.5 inches, while Duluth just missed out on the biggest totals with a still-solid 4-8 inches of snow, which varied throughout parts of the city. 

The snowfall winner, as of reports that were in by 6:30 a.m. Monday, is Finland, Minnesota, which picked up 16 inches of snow. 

With fresh reports along the North Shore perhaps yet to be reported, some higher totals are still possible. But for now, here's the snowfall leaderboard, according to the National Weather Service. 

  • 16 inches - Finland
  • 15 inches- Chisholm
  • 14 inches - Bemidji, Hibbing
  • 12 inches - Britt, Cherry, Gilbert, Iron Junction, Silver Bay, Virginia
  • 11.8 inches - Aurora
  • 11 inches - Coleraine, Eveleth, Keewatin, Taconite, Two Harbors
  • 10.5 inches - Crookston, McKinley, Makinen
  • 10.3 inches - Stony Brook
  • 10 inches - Embarrass
  • 9.5 inches - Lake George
  • 9 inches - Grand Rapids
  • 8.5 inches - East Grand Forks, Fosston, Shevlin
  • 8 inches - Blackberry, Mentor, Snow Bank Lake
  • 7 inches - Brainerd, Pine River, Tower, Wadena, Verndale
  • 6.9 inches - NWS Duluth
  • 6 inches - Babbitt, Detroit Lakes, Frazee, Halstad, Menahga, Park Rapids, Red Lake Falls
  • 5.5 inches - Aitkin, Fergus Falls

MSP Airport got 1.1 inches of snow while the I-94 corridor from St. Cloud through the northern suburbs picked up 2-3 inches of snow. 

You can find the full snow reports list and map from the weather service right here

MN Weather

