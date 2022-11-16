Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Generally, 2-4 inches of snow has fallen across the Twin Cities metro area this week, but amounts on the North Shore of Lake Superior are three, four and even five times higher.

You can check the full list snow totals here from the National Weather Service. But these are among the highest totals reported in greater Minnesota.

21 inches - 3 miles east of Finland

19.7 inches - 7 miles west of Hovland

18.5 inches - 1 mile northeast of Hovland

16.5 inches - 21 miles northwest of Grand Marais

15.9 inches - 4 miles west of Grand Marais

12.2 inches - Hovland

10.1 inches - 3 miles southwest of Lutsen

7 inches - Nisswa

6.7 inches - Rice Lake

6.7 inches - Pine River

6.5 inches - Deer Creek

6.3 inches - Silver Bay

6 inches - International Falls

5.5 inches - 2 miles southeast of Duluth

5.5 inches - Two Harbors

5.5 inches - 3 miles north of Baxter

5.4 inches - 7 miles southwest of Grand Rapids

5 inches - Perham

4.2 inches - NWS Duluth

"A mid-November Lake Effect snowstorm is a great way to get winter started. With 9” so far and another 6” – 12” forecast, the North Shore has suddenly transformed to full-on winter," Lutsen Mountains' Facebook page reads.

Here are totals in the metro area that have been reported to the NWS.

3.8 inches - New Brighton

3.8 inches - Fridley

3.6 inches - Anoka

3.5 inches - Forest Lake

3.5 inches - Andover

3.3 inches - White Bear Lake

3.1 inches - Roseville

2.9 inches - Woodbury

National Weather Service

Another round of light snow with accumulations under an inch will slide northwest to southeast across Minnesota late Wednesday into Thursday.

Behind that snow and the cold front its associated with will be a blast of frigid air from west-central Canada. Highs Friday and Saturday may not reach 20, and wind chills during the overnight and morning hours Friday-Monday could fall below zero.