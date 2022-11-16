Skip to main content
Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Lake-effect snow has left the North Shore buried.

Credit: Lutsen Mountains, Facebook

Lake-effect snow has left the North Shore buried.

Generally, 2-4 inches of snow has fallen across the Twin Cities metro area this week, but amounts on the North Shore of Lake Superior are three, four and even five times higher. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

You can check the full list snow totals here from the National Weather Service. But these are among the highest totals reported in greater Minnesota.

  • 21 inches - 3 miles east of Finland
  • 19.7 inches - 7 miles west of Hovland
  • 18.5 inches - 1 mile northeast of Hovland
  • 16.5 inches - 21 miles northwest of Grand Marais
  • 15.9 inches - 4 miles west of Grand Marais
  • 12.2 inches - Hovland
  • 10.1 inches - 3 miles southwest of Lutsen
  • 7 inches - Nisswa
  • 6.7 inches - Rice Lake
  • 6.7 inches - Pine River
  • 6.5 inches - Deer Creek
  • 6.3 inches - Silver Bay
  • 6 inches - International Falls
  • 5.5 inches - 2 miles southeast of Duluth
  • 5.5 inches - Two Harbors
  • 5.5 inches - 3 miles north of Baxter
  • 5.4 inches - 7 miles southwest of Grand Rapids
  • 5 inches - Perham
  • 4.2 inches - NWS Duluth

"A mid-November Lake Effect snowstorm is a great way to get winter started. With 9” so far and another 6” – 12” forecast, the North Shore has suddenly transformed to full-on winter," Lutsen Mountains' Facebook page reads

Here are totals in the metro area that have been reported to the NWS. 

  • 3.8 inches - New Brighton
  • 3.8 inches - Fridley
  • 3.6 inches - Anoka
  • 3.5 inches - Forest Lake
  • 3.5 inches - Andover
  • 3.3 inches - White Bear Lake
  • 3.1 inches - Roseville
  • 2.9 inches - Woodbury
Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 9.39.37 AM

Another round of light snow with accumulations under an inch will slide northwest to southeast across Minnesota late Wednesday into Thursday. 

Behind that snow and the cold front its associated with will be a blast of frigid air from west-central Canada. Highs Friday and Saturday may not reach 20, and wind chills during the overnight and morning hours Friday-Monday could fall below zero. 

FhrFh8pUoAASJCi

Next Up

315449477_10159502514929372_5542401614389657723_n
MN Weather

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Lake-effect snow has left the North Shore buried.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 7.44.48 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New musical comedy headed to Broadway stars Minnesota-raised actress

Caroline Innerbichler has performed in dozens of shows in the Twin Cities.

IMG_6003
MN News

39 apartments evacuated during overnight fire in Edina

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 12.00.51 PM
MN News

Greater MN communities awarded over $20 million in economic development grants

Much of the grant dollars will go towards rehabilitating owner-occupied housing.

Jake Tibbetts
MN News

Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas

Police say the man has 'multiple felony warrants' out for his arrest.

Garrett Bumgarner - Woodbury crash - resize
MN News

Teen gets suspended sentence for crash that killed East Ridge student

Garrett Bumgarner was killed in the March 2021 crash.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 4.23.26 PM
MN News

Minnesotan wanted for murder of Greyhound employee in Chicago

The 26-year-old Jackson, Minnesota man is charged with first-degree murder.

shopping browsins pexels
MN Shopping

When do retail stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022?

Many shops have extended hours on Black Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 3.23.22 PM
MN Shopping

Nordstrom Rack to close its downtown Minneapolis store

An anchor of the revitalized Nicollet Mall is closing.

SantaExperienceMOA2022
MN Lifestyle

Meet the Mall of America's diverse, multi-lingual Santa Experience cast

The first Asian Santa and two bilingual Santas are making their debut this year.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 2.15.29 PM
MN Business

Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities

The company says it denounces white supremacy, but has been accused of using white supremacist symbols in its branding.

image
MN Health

Only a handful of pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota amid virus surge

Emergency rooms and hospitals are under major strain as COVID-19, the flu and RSV collide.

Related

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 7
MN Weather

How much more snow and how cold will it get in MN?

The official forecast for the Twin Cities Tuesday-Thursday is 3.2 inches of snow.

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

Minneapolis, cold
MN Weather

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning

Temps won't get out of the 30s on Monday.

snow
MN Weather

Here's how much snow fell in Minnesota on Monday

Mankato got nailed.

snow, tape measure
MN Weather

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota .... so far

A lot more could still fall in parts of greater Minnesota.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snowy Saturday: Here's how much snow is forecast in Minnesota

Snow will reach the metro area by the early afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.18.47 AM
MN Weather

Metro added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday

It's the first snowy day of the season in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Life

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota

Nearly 500 crashes since Monday morning because of the snow.