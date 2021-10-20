Here's what the future radar shows; 'a few robust' storms possible

As cartoon meteorologist Ollie Williams of Family Guy says, "It's gon' rain."

The Twin Cities and pretty much the entire southern half of Minnesota will see the clear blue skies Wednesday morning be replaced by gray clouds and plenty of precipitation as the day progresses, with upwards of an inch of rain possible.

The simulated future radar from the HRRR model shows showers and storms reaching the Twin Cities metro area by early afternoon, and holding on for the rest of the day.

WeatherBELL

There is a slim chance a storm or two could go severe in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Tornadoes and damaging winds are NOT expected, but some isolated hail is possible.

As the NWS Twin Cities put it in today's forecast discussion, "a few robust thunderstorms" could develop.

The NWS points out that there could be a dry slot (the dreaded dry slots that make winter forecasting a massive pain in the butt) that cuts down on rain totals in southern and southeastern Minnesota, but most locations should wind up with 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain.

NWS

Once the rain moves through it'll be quite a bit colder, with overnight lows Friday morning dipping into the 20s and 30s. The Twin Cities heat island might keep temps just above freezing, but a hard freeze is definitely possible, according to the NWS.

After four or five days of cooler weather, temps are forecast to warm back into the 60s – maybe even 70 in the Twin Cities – early next week.