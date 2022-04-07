Here's when to expect to hear tornado sirens on Thursday

Skip to main content
It's Tornado Drill Thursday in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

It's Tornado Drill Thursday in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The siren test that accompanies the first Wednesday of the month only just happened yesterday, but Minnesotans can expect another round of sirens on Thursday.

That's because it's Tornado Drill Thursday in Minnesota and Wisconsin, which is part of the wider Severe Weather Awareness Week that has been happening since Monday.

As a result, people in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin can expect to hear at least one, but possibly two tornado siren activations on Thursday.

(Just to make it clear, while it's depressingly rainy/snowy in Minnesota on Thursday, there are no actual tornadoes in the forecast).

Here's how today will go down:

1 p.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will issue a test tornado watch, and will publish information and advice on its social media pages as well as NOAA radio.

1:45 p.m.

Tornado siren test: A test tornado warning is issued. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (the mouthful acronym DPS-HSEM) has said it's encouraging counties and cities to test their tornado sirens at this time so people can try out their tornado sheltering plans. If you don't hear one, it's probably because your local authority has chosen not to conduct the test.

6:45 p.m.

Another tornado siren test: Another test tornado warning is issued. Counties and cities are once again being encouraged to test their tornado sirens at this time.

Siren
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 6.50.06 AM
