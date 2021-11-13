Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in MN on Saturday

Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in Minnesota on Saturday
Updated:
Original:

Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in Minnesota on Saturday

Snow could be falling in the metro by 3 p.m.
Author:

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Snow could be falling in the metro by 3 p.m.

Another round of snow will fall on Minnesota from northwest to southeast on Saturday, with accumulations expected. 

According to the National Weather Service, a dusting to 2 inches of snow is expected in the Twin Cities, with slightly higher amounts of up to 3 inches possible a bit further north. 

"Another quick round of snow is expected this afternoon into tonight. 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected along and north of I-94 with an inch or less south. Some patchy freezing drizzle could accompany the snow south of I-94," the NWS Twin Cities says. 

Tab2FileL (7)

The highest totals could wind up in northwest Minnesota, where the NWS Grand Forks is forecasting a pocket of 4+ inches of snow. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Tab2FileL (8)

It's worth noting that the latest simulation from the HRRR model projects 2-4 inches in the Twin Cities. However, those amounts might be inflated because, as the NWS says, accumulations should be lower south of I-94 due to potential rain or freezing rain. 

hrrr-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-6905600

Take a look at the simulated radar from the HRRR model. It shows snow arriving in northwest Minnesota by midday and then sliding quickly to the southeast. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1636804800-1636819200-1636938000-40

Precipitation should reach the metro between 3 p.m., then be completely gone by 3 a.m. Fergus Falls and Alexandria get started around 12 p.m., Willmar by 1 p.m., Hutchinson 2 p.m. and then the metro by 3 p.m. 

Tab3FileL (3)

Next Up

suni lee
MN News

St. Paul's Suni Lee says she was a victim of anti-Asian violence

The Olympic gold medalist experienced the racist incident in October.

St. Cloud Hospital
MN Coronavirus

Hospitals strained as COVID surges in Minnesota

CentraCare and HealthPartners have both issued statements in recent days asking for the public's help as bed availability at hospitals lessens.

Daisy Joy Buley
MN News

Charges: MN woman trafficked her 11-year-old daughter for cash, drugs

Daisy Joy Buley will make a court appearance on Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-13 at 9.02.12 AM
MN News

Icy roads, bridges lead to numerous crashes and spinouts in Twin Cities

The slick roads have taken plenty of drivers by surprise.

118225938_3534766829875964_3049257466571402269_n
MN Lifestyle

Closed during pandemic, popular Duluth restaurant to reopen with no-tipping policy

The cafe and arts space will also have a new executive chef.

FD9ngDRWYAEvHwG
MN Sports

State tourney: Football semifinals set in 5 classes, 8 quarterfinals Saturday

Teams head to the home of the Minnesota Vikings for the semifinals and championship games.

snow
Weather MN

Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in MN on Saturday

Snow could be falling in the metro by 3 p.m.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Viral video: Guthrie show delayed by audience member’s racist rant

It is the Minneapolis theater's first in-house production since the shutdown in March 2020.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves blow by Lakers in LA to end losing streak

The Wolves outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter.

Yusra Arab and Robin Wonsley Worlobah, Ward 2 City Council candidates (Minneapolis)
MN News

Minneapolis City Council candidate requests recount after narrow loss

Yusra Arab lost her bid by just 19 votes.

dnr wallaye over limit - 11.12.21
MN News

Anglers caught with 72 walleyes, saugers — 48 fish over limit

The DNR seized every single fish the group had caught.

police lights
MN News

Hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots good Samaritan

He then tried to carjack a woman in the parking lot of a nearby Cub Foods.

Related

snow
Weather MN

Next system arrives Saturday and likely drops accumulating snow in MN

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow accumulation this weekend.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
Weather MN

Accumulating snow expected in parts of Minnesota on Monday

Far northwestern Minnesota stands the best chance for higher snow totals.

snow, plow
Weather MN

Snowy Saturday: Here's how much snow is forecast in Minnesota

Snow will reach the metro area by the early afternoon.

snow, plow
Weather MN

Snowstorm Saturday: The latest on how much snow is expected

8+ inches could fall in much of the metro area.

plow, snow
Weather MN

NWS: Accumulating snow likely this weekend in Minnesota

Fluffy snow will pile up in some locations on Saturday.

snow, slush
Weather MN

What the NWS is saying about winter storm potential in MN this week

Wednesday-Friday looks to be the most likely timing for the storm.

snow
Weather MN

Snowstorm approaching MN: Accumulation possible in Twin Cities

Most of the snow will fall on Monday morning and into the early afternoon.

Weather MN

Accumulating snow for the Twin Cities on Monday

A half a foot of snow isn't out of the question for the metro.