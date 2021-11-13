Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in MN on Saturday

Another round of snow will fall on Minnesota from northwest to southeast on Saturday, with accumulations expected.

According to the National Weather Service, a dusting to 2 inches of snow is expected in the Twin Cities, with slightly higher amounts of up to 3 inches possible a bit further north.

"Another quick round of snow is expected this afternoon into tonight. 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected along and north of I-94 with an inch or less south. Some patchy freezing drizzle could accompany the snow south of I-94," the NWS Twin Cities says.

The highest totals could wind up in northwest Minnesota, where the NWS Grand Forks is forecasting a pocket of 4+ inches of snow.

It's worth noting that the latest simulation from the HRRR model projects 2-4 inches in the Twin Cities. However, those amounts might be inflated because, as the NWS says, accumulations should be lower south of I-94 due to potential rain or freezing rain.

WeatherBell

Take a look at the simulated radar from the HRRR model. It shows snow arriving in northwest Minnesota by midday and then sliding quickly to the southeast.

WeatherBell

Precipitation should reach the metro between 3 p.m., then be completely gone by 3 a.m. Fergus Falls and Alexandria get started around 12 p.m., Willmar by 1 p.m., Hutchinson 2 p.m. and then the metro by 3 p.m.