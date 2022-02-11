Skip to main content
High winds kick up dust from exposed fields, worsen air quality in southwest Minnesota

High winds kick up dust from exposed fields, worsen air quality in southwest Minnesota

Officials reported "persistent" wind gusts of 40 mph in some spots.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Twitter

Officials reported "persistent" wind gusts of 40 mph in some spots.

Strong wind gusts impacted the air quality in southwest Minnesota Friday.

The blowing wind "lofted small amounts of dust off of exposed fields" in that region, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said. The dust was being "suspended from open fields," according to the forecast, "creating locally impaired air quality."

The agency warned of moderate air quality conditions for an area that includes Marshall, Worthington, Morris, Granite Falls, Montevideo, Redwood Falls, Willmar and Benson. Stretches of air quality deemed "unhealthy for sensitive groups" were also possible throughout the day.

The agency said anyone working outside in that region Friday should be cautious.

Thankfully, we're still a long ways off from the "very unhealthy" air that blanketed the state during last summer's wildfires.

The wind was expected to lessen throughout the evening, which should clear up the air quality concerns, with the agency forecasting good conditions for the weekend. 

In northwest Minnesota, the wind caused blizzard conditions that shut down some highways Friday morning.

Next Up

air quality feb 11 2022
MN Weather

High winds kick up dust from exposed fields, worsen air quality

Officials reported "persistent" wind gusts of 40 mph in some spots.

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN News

FDA waiting for 3rd dose data before authorizing COVID vaccine to under 5s

A meeting was scheduled for next week to consider emergency use authorization.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Mom leaves car running, thief drives off with 4-year-old inside

Police say she was making a delivery when the car was taken.

flickr walgreens mike mozart
MN News

Parking lot crash that killed 94-year-old ruled an accident

The medical examiner identified the victim Friday.

zimmer 1
MN Property

Gallery: The home of ex-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is for sale for $2M

The home has eight bathrooms.

Jesse Powell
MN News

More women accuse MN divorce attorney of sexual assault

Prosecutors filed additional felony criminal charges against him this week.

Flickr - Ordway exterior
TV, Movies and The Arts

As St. Paul dials back its COVID rules, Ordway Center increases them

The center announced it will keep its vaccine-or-test requirement in place as Minneapolis and St. Paul lift theirs.

Screen Shot 2022-02-11 at 11.06.51 AM
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 11

The state's test positivity rate continues to plummet this month.

fasig sandifer side by side
MN News

Search is on for woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Minneapolis

Authorities believe he was driving east into Wisconsin.

starbucks
MN Business

Workers at 2 Twin Cities Starbucks stores intend to unionize

They are the first Minnesota shops to join the growing movement.

eden prairie fire department
MN News

4 firefighters injured in fire at SouthWest Transit bus facility

The firefighters were treated and are doing fine.

gray wolf USFWS Flickr
Minnesota Life

Gray wolves regain federal protections with new court ruling

A federal judge issued the ruling Thursday.

Related

Flickr - Minnesota haze 2018 - Northfielder
MN Weather

Wildfire smoke brings 'unhealthy' air to Twin Cities, 'very unhealthy' to central MN

Almost the entire state is under an air quality alert into Friday.

Pexels - wildfire smoke
MN News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires creating unhealthy air pollution levels in MN

Nearly half the state is under an air quality alert.

air quality alert
MN News

Air quality alert in Twin Cities, high fire risk in Minnesota Friday

Steamy temps and low humidity is making air quality poor and increasing the risk of wildfires.

Chamberlain
MN Weather

Photos: Smoke-filled skies in northern Minnesota

Wildfire smoke is creating a thick, gray haze in parts of the northland.

Flickr - smoke McGregor minnesota wildfire July 29 2021 - Lorie Shaull
MN News

'Unprecedented': The wildfire smoke isn't going anywhere this weekend

The air quality alert that was supposed to end Friday is now in effect into early next week.

Smoke and haze Minneapolis
MN Weather

Where to expect wildfire smoke in Minnesota on Monday, Tuesday

After a brief weekend break, the poor air quality will be back to start the week.

Smoke and haze Minneapolis
MN Weather

Air quality still bad on Friday as wildfire smoke continues to blanket MN

The smoky haze will continue till at least Friday afternoon.

unsplash cold winter breath dark
MN Weather

Hello, winter: List of the coldest wind chills in MN Monday morning

The state went from a relatively mild start of the season, to downright frigid wind chills.