How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?

A blizzard has hit Minnesota, with I-90, Hwy. 60 and most major state and county highways shutting down in a vast area of south-central and southwestern Minnesota Thursday evening.

So what's the situation on Friday morning? The south and southwest remains closed down, but roads remain passable a little further north.

That said, the National Weather Service is warning that winds will whip up further as the day progresses, bringing with it dangerous wind chills on top of more whiteout conditions.

Minnesotans have been advised to avoid traveling where possible, and while the Twin Cities is more sheltered from blizzard conditions due to less open space, there have still been dozens of crashes and spinouts on icy and snowy roads. Here's the situation at 7:45 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that overnight, between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, there were 112 reported crashes across the state – 11 with injuries – as well as 140 vehicle spinouts and one jackknifed semi. Those are high numbers for an overnight period, when traffic levels are lower.

Here's a look at the road conditions from the areas of Minnesota under winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings. (Bear in mind the traffic cams show conditions in a single spot, and it may be worse on other parts of the road).

Roads currently closed

Roads currently open