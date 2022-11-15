How much more snow and how cold will it get in MN?

Skip to main content
How much more snow and how cold will it get in Minnesota?

The official forecast for the Twin Cities Tuesday-Thursday is 3.2 inches of snow.

Another 1-3 inches of snow is forecast to slowly accumulate Tuesday-Thursday in the eastern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. 

According to the National Weather Service, the bulk of the 1-3 inches should fall Tuesday, with some lingering light snow and flurries Wednesday morning. After a break Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will swing southeast from Canada and deliver another round of light snow. 

The official forecast for the Twin Cities Tuesday-Thursday is 3.2 inches of snow. 

"Compared to yesterday, travel impacts should not be as significant due to the much slower rate of snow accumulation due to lighter overall precipitation," the NWS says. 

Once the snow exits Thursday with the cold front, very cold temperatures will follow. The weather service is talking about January-like temps and wind chills below zero across the entire state. 

"Highs will only reach the teens Friday and Saturday, possibly climbing into the lower 20s on Sunday. Low temperatures will plunge into the single digits," the NWS said. 

The wind chills will likely fall below zero Friday morning, Saturday morning and again Sunday morning. The European model has the worst conditions in northwestern Minnesota, though wind chill values in the Twin Cities could deep into the teens below zero Sunday morning. 

