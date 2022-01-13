How much snow could fall Friday? Here's the latest possibilities

How much snow is going to accumulate with Friday's winter storm? Well, that's still being determined, but the highest amounts upwards of 9 inches are expected in southwestern Minnesota, where a winter storm watch is in effect.

How much for the Twin Cities?

"I'm thinking anywhere from 2-6 inches of snow in the Twin Cities metro, with the lower amounts on the northeast side of the cities and the higher amounts on the southwest side, so Scott and Dakota counties, probably more snow," says Tom Novak of Novak Weather and Bring Me The News.

Novak has the bullseye in southwestern Minnesota, where he is forecast 10+ inches of snow.

The National Weather Service and Novak Weather are in agreement with how much snow will fall in the metro.

"At this time, the range of snow totals over the seven county Twin Cities metro is less than ideal, with our lower end forecast being less than 2 inches and the higher end potentially dumping upwards of 5-6 inches. This range should tighten up as we near the event," explains the NWS Twin Cities.

NWS Twin Cities

Here's the NAM 3KM model radar simulation from 9 p.m. Thursday through 12 a.m. Saturday. It shows snow spreading into western Minnesota by 12 a.m. Friday and working into the Twin Cities by about 9 or 10 a.m. This model is projecting just 1-3 inches in the metro while the bullseye is down around Marshall, Minnesota.