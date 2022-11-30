How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis.

It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities.

Here's a look at the latest reported totals from the National Weather Service:

9 inches: North St. Paul

8.5 inches: Burnsville, St. Peter.

8.4 inches: Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

8 inches: Stillwater, Burnsville, Bloomington, Savage.

7.8 inches: Hudson, WI.

7.6 inches: Prior Lake.

7.5 inches: Cottage Grove, Birchwood Village, Falcon Heights.

7.2 inches: Richfield, Credit River.

7.1 inches: SE Minneapolis

7 inches: Mendota Heights, North Mankato.

6.7 inches: Vadnais Heights.

6.5 inches: Farmington, Victoria, Le Center, New Prague, River Falls, WI.

6.4 inches: St. Paul Park.

6.3 inches: Hopkins.

6.2 inches: Oakdale, Corcoran.

6 inches: South St. Paul, Roseville, Shakopee, Plymouth, Maple Plain, Mankato.

5.8 inches: Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Mound.

5.7 inches: Maple Grove, Coon Rapids, Rogers.

5.5 inches: Shoreview, Hugo, Edina.

5.4 inches: Carver

5.3 inches: Chanhassen, Oak Grove.

5.2 inches: New Brighton, Excelsior, Blaine.

5 inches: Lakeville

4.8 inches: Forest Lake, Golden Valley.

4.5 inches: Fridley, Waconia, Otsego.

4.4 inches: Cambridge

4.3 inches: Rosemount

4.1 inches: East Bethel

4 inches: Eagan, Isanti, Montrose.