December 11, 2021
How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota on Friday
How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota on Friday

Well, that was a big storm.
Bring Me The News

Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities experienced its biggest snowstorm of the season for far on Friday.

The snow started around lunchtime and continued into the early hours of Saturday morning, causing significant problems for travel not just on the roads, but also at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where dozens of flights both inbound and outbound were canceled, and some were re-routed, including to Duluth.

A narrow nine-mile wide band of the heaviest snow fell across the southern Twin Cities metro late Friday afternoon and into the evening, with the biggest snow totals found in East St. Paul, where an incredible 21 inches fell.

So ridiculous and severe was the shelf of snow, that while 21 inches fell in East St. Paul and 20 inches in Woodbury, parts of the north metro got only between 1-3.5 inches.

Here's a running list of the latest snow totals so far:

  • 21 inches - East St. Paul
  • 20 - Woodbury
  • 18.9 - Inver Grove Heights
  • 18.5 - West Bloomington
  • 18 - Eagan, Rosemount
  • 17.9 - Hudson
  • 17.7 - Jordan
  • 17 - Burnsville
  • 16 - Apple Valley, Maplewood, Savage
  • 15.5 - Belle Plaine
  • 15 - South St. Paul
  • 14.5 - Lakeville, Rosemount
  • 14 - Shakopee
  • 13.5 - Eden Prairie
  • 13 - Prior Lake, West St. Paul
  • 12.8 - Richfield
  • 11.8 - MSP Airport
  • 11 - St. Peter, Winthrop
  • 10.6 - St. Louis Park
  • 10.5 - Rochester
  • 10 - New Prague, Red Wing, New Ulm
  • 9.2 - Owatonna
  • 9 - NWS Chanhassen, Mankato
  • 8.7 - Eau Claire
  • 8.4 - Falcon Heights
  • 8.3 - Victoria
  • 8 - Minneapolis
  • 7 - Excelsior, Plymouth
  • 6.6 – Edina
  • 5.8 - Maple Grove
  • 5 - Maple Plain
  • 4.3 - Circle Pines

You can find even more snow totals here

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 8.16.10 AM
MN Weather

