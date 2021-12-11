How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota on Friday

Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities experienced its biggest snowstorm of the season for far on Friday.

The snow started around lunchtime and continued into the early hours of Saturday morning, causing significant problems for travel not just on the roads, but also at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where dozens of flights both inbound and outbound were canceled, and some were re-routed, including to Duluth.

A narrow nine-mile wide band of the heaviest snow fell across the southern Twin Cities metro late Friday afternoon and into the evening, with the biggest snow totals found in East St. Paul, where an incredible 21 inches fell.

So ridiculous and severe was the shelf of snow, that while 21 inches fell in East St. Paul and 20 inches in Woodbury, parts of the north metro got only between 1-3.5 inches.

Here's a running list of the latest snow totals so far:

21 inches - East St. Paul

20 - Woodbury

18.9 - Inver Grove Heights

18.5 - West Bloomington

18 - Eagan, Rosemount

17.9 - Hudson

17.7 - Jordan

17 - Burnsville

16 - Apple Valley, Maplewood, Savage

15.5 - Belle Plaine

15 - South St. Paul

14.5 - Lakeville, Rosemount

14 - Shakopee

13.5 - Eden Prairie

13 - Prior Lake, West St. Paul

12.8 - Richfield

11.8 - MSP Airport

11 - St. Peter, Winthrop

10.6 - St. Louis Park

10.5 - Rochester

10 - New Prague, Red Wing, New Ulm

9.2 - Owatonna

9 - NWS Chanhassen, Mankato

8.7 - Eau Claire

8.4 - Falcon Heights

8.3 - Victoria

8 - Minneapolis

7 - Excelsior, Plymouth

6.6 – Edina

5.8 - Maple Grove

5 - Maple Plain

4.3 - Circle Pines

You can find even more snow totals here.