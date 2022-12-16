Skip to main content
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

Snow is coming to an end Friday as a slug-like storm system finally moves away.

Credit: Pam Uecker in Deer River, Minnesota

Snow is coming to an end Friday as a slug-like storm system finally moves away.

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. 

By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday. Traveling further along the North Shore of Lake Superior there were reports of 29 inches in Finland and 28 inches near Two Harbors and Wales. 

download (1)

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

You can pretty much draw a line from Ortonville in western Minnesota straight east through St. Cloud and into Wisconsin where 10+ inches of snow accumulated this week. There's an exception to that in a small pocket in west-central Minnesota, including places like Alexandria, Benson, Glenwood and Morris where only 4-6 inches fell. 

Notable totals:

  • NWS Duluth: 24.2 inches
  • St. Cloud: 12.4 inches
  • MSP Airport: 6.1 inches
  • NWS Chanhassen: 9.7 inches
  • Eau Claire: 10.0 inches
  • Chisholm: 24 inches
  • Hibbing: 19.4 inches
  • Grand Rapids: 16.5 inches
FkHG7jtUEAA_P59

In the Twin Cities, 4-8 inches was common, with higher amounts in the far western suburbs – the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen measured 9.7 inches – and Wisconsin, where 8-12 inches was common. 

You can find snowfall reports from all over Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas through the National Weather Service at this link

The issues with the snow won't end when it stops following because strong winds that have wrought havoc on the roads in the Dakotas are moving into Minnesota and will cause some blowing and drifting on Friday. The weather service is also warning of of power outages as the heavy weight of the snow coupled with winds could lead to downed branches and power lines. 

Next Up

snow
MN Weather

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

Snow is coming to an end Friday as a slug-like storm system finally moves away.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 8.05.11 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disney on Ice bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to Target Center

Shows will take place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 9.02.34 AM
MN News

Veteran, family-of-nine see home destroyed by electrical fire

A GoFundMe is raising money to support the family, as well as to pay for cremation services for the four cats that died in the fire.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 8.01.55 AM
MN News

Savage man charged with gun crimes praised mass shooters, sought to join Nazi groups

The 20-year-old allegedly tried to buy hand grenades from a government informant.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 7.35.48 AM
MN News

Watch: Semi slams through closure gate on I-94

Road conditions in North Dakota are brutal for a third straight day Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 9.13.06 PM
MN News

Minnesotans among journalists suspended by Elon Musk's Twitter

A number of journalists – many of whom have reported on Musk in recent months – had their accounts suspended Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 3.38.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

Erté & the Peacock Lounge to close after 21 years in Minneapolis

The artsy neighborhood restaurant is saying goodbye.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 4.06.33 PM
MN Business

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

Pearson's, founded in 1909, is best known as the maker of the Salted Nut Roll and Nut Goodie.

winter storm mon-thurs
MN News

Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota

One person has died on Minnesota roads during the snow, with around 10 injured.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 2.51.57 PM
MN News

Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home

Authorities believe the 25-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot during police incident in New Auburn, few details released hours later

The BCA is investigating the incident.

Baumgartner
MN News

Duluth Chamber of Commerce president charged with drunk-driving

Matt Baumgartner was also convicted of DWI in 2017, court records show.

Related

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Huge snow totals in central MN; preview of Tuesday's winter weather

Well over a foot of snow was dumped in central Minnesota.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Here are the latest snow totals reported in Minnesota

Some final tallies haven't been reported, but we'll update the list as they arrive.

snow, measuring snow, ruler snow
MN Weather

Here are the snow totals in Minnesota from Saturday clipper

The highest total was a whopping 8 inches.

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here are the snow totals from Friday's winter storm in Minnesota

There was a sharp gradient around the Twin Cities, with the highest amounts in southwestern Minnesota.

snow
MN Weather

2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on ND, MN

The top snow amount in Minnesota came in at 11 inches.

315449477_10159502514929372_5542401614389657723_n
MN Weather

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Lake-effect snow has left the North Shore buried.

snow
MN Weather

3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

Clippers move through Friday night, Saturday night and again Monday.