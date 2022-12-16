Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days.

By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday. Traveling further along the North Shore of Lake Superior there were reports of 29 inches in Finland and 28 inches near Two Harbors and Wales.

You can pretty much draw a line from Ortonville in western Minnesota straight east through St. Cloud and into Wisconsin where 10+ inches of snow accumulated this week. There's an exception to that in a small pocket in west-central Minnesota, including places like Alexandria, Benson, Glenwood and Morris where only 4-6 inches fell.

Notable totals:

NWS Duluth: 24.2 inches

St. Cloud: 12.4 inches

MSP Airport: 6.1 inches

NWS Chanhassen: 9.7 inches

Eau Claire: 10.0 inches

Chisholm: 24 inches

Hibbing: 19.4 inches

Grand Rapids: 16.5 inches

In the Twin Cities, 4-8 inches was common, with higher amounts in the far western suburbs – the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen measured 9.7 inches – and Wisconsin, where 8-12 inches was common.

You can find snowfall reports from all over Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas through the National Weather Service at this link.

The issues with the snow won't end when it stops following because strong winds that have wrought havoc on the roads in the Dakotas are moving into Minnesota and will cause some blowing and drifting on Friday. The weather service is also warning of of power outages as the heavy weight of the snow coupled with winds could lead to downed branches and power lines.