Huge snow totals in central MN; preview of Tuesday's winter weather

Just 2.7 inches of snow fell at MSP Airport during Sunday's winter storm, which was right on par with the forecast from the National Weather Service. The St. Cloud area got about 4 inches.

But just 60 miles north of the Granite City, well over a foot of snow piled up. Take a look at these snow totals from Sunday into early Monday:

18 inches - 5 miles east of Saint Mathias

16 inches - Baxter

15 inches - Motley, Pillager

14.8 inches - Riverton

14 inches - Brainerd, Finlayson, Harding

13.6 inches - Bertha

13.4 inches - Hinckley

13.1 inches - Crosby

13 inches - Nisswa

12 inches - Deerwood, Markville

11.5 inches - Sandstone

11 inches - New York Mills, Wadena

10.5 inches - Breezy Point, Duluth (5 miles NE of the city), Mora

10.3 inches - Pine City

9.5 inches - Crosby

9 inches - Aitkin, Browns Valley

8 inches - Duluth (2 miles NW of the city)

7.5 inches - Moose Lake

7 inches - Barnum, Cuyuna, Lester Park, Onamia

6.8 inches - NWS Duluth

6 inches - Moorhead

5 inches - Cambridge, Little Falls

4.5 inches - Clearwater, Rice

4 inches - Sauk Centre, Sartell, Bigfork

3.2 inches - Buffalo

3 inches - Coon Rapids, Becker, Otsego, Virginia, Wheaton

2.7 inches - MSP Airport

You can find the latest snowfall reports via the NWS right here.

According to NWS meteorologist Bill Borghoff, just the right mix of atmospheric ingredients came together to create incredible snowfall rates in central Minnesota, with a report out of Fort Ripley noting 3.5 inches in just one hour, followed by another two inches in the next 45 minutes. That's 5.5 inches in less than two hours.

Snow is still hammering the North Shore of Lake Superior Monday morning, where blizzard warnings are in effect as heavy snow and strong winds will make travel extremely difficult the rest of the day.

Another 4 inches could fall in Duluth, while over a foot could still get dumped along the Hwy. 61 corridor up the North Shore.

This is how much ADDITIONAL snow could fall Monday. NWS

Tuesday winter weather

We don't have to wait long for the next chance of snow, as another system will speed through the region on Tuesday. According to the NWS, 1-3 inches of snow is currently forecast for the Twin Cities, with higher amounts in the 3-5 inch range expected in western and central Wisconsin.

And just like the system that is currently exiting the region, there could be freezing drizzle that makes travel conditions dicey. Overall, the system has trended drier with the storm track a bit too far southeast to bring heavier snow to the Twin Cities.

Here's the NAM model radar simulation for the rest of Monday through early Wednesday. You'll see the snow move out of northern Minnesota and then a short break before Tuesday's snowfall arrives mid-morning.