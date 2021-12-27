Huge snow totals in central MN; preview of Tuesday's winter weather

Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Huge snow totals in central Minnesota; preview of Tuesday's winter weather
Publish date:

Huge snow totals in central Minnesota; preview of Tuesday's winter weather

Well over a foot of snow was dumped in central Minnesota.
Author:

Credit: William F. Yurasko via Flickr

Well over a foot of snow was dumped in central Minnesota.

Just 2.7 inches of snow fell at MSP Airport during Sunday's winter storm, which was right on par with the forecast from the National Weather Service. The St. Cloud area got about 4 inches.

But just 60 miles north of the Granite City, well over a foot of snow piled up. Take a look at these snow totals from Sunday into early Monday:

  • 18 inches - 5 miles east of Saint Mathias
  • 16 inches - Baxter
  • 15 inches - Motley, Pillager
  • 14.8 inches - Riverton
  • 14 inches - Brainerd, Finlayson, Harding
  • 13.6 inches - Bertha
  • 13.4 inches - Hinckley
  • 13.1 inches - Crosby
  • 13 inches - Nisswa
  • 12 inches - Deerwood, Markville
  • 11.5 inches - Sandstone
  • 11 inches - New York Mills, Wadena
  • 10.5 inches - Breezy Point, Duluth (5 miles NE of the city), Mora
  • 10.3 inches - Pine City
  • 9.5 inches - Crosby
  • 9 inches - Aitkin, Browns Valley
  • 8 inches - Duluth (2 miles NW of the city)
  • 7.5 inches - Moose Lake
  • 7 inches - Barnum, Cuyuna, Lester Park, Onamia
  • 6.8 inches - NWS Duluth
  • 6 inches - Moorhead
  • 5 inches - Cambridge, Little Falls
  • 4.5 inches - Clearwater, Rice
  • 4 inches - Sauk Centre, Sartell, Bigfork
  • 3.2 inches - Buffalo
  • 3 inches - Coon Rapids, Becker, Otsego, Virginia, Wheaton
  • 2.7 inches - MSP Airport

You can find the latest snowfall reports via the NWS right here

According to NWS meteorologist Bill Borghoff, just the right mix of atmospheric ingredients came together to create incredible snowfall rates in central Minnesota, with a report out of Fort Ripley noting 3.5 inches in just one hour, followed by another two inches in the next 45 minutes. That's 5.5 inches in less than two hours. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Snow is still hammering the North Shore of Lake Superior Monday morning, where blizzard warnings are in effect as heavy snow and strong winds will make travel extremely difficult the rest of the day. 

Another 4 inches could fall in Duluth, while over a foot could still get dumped along the Hwy. 61 corridor up the North Shore. 

This is how much ADDITIONAL snow could fall Monday. 

This is how much ADDITIONAL snow could fall Monday. 

Tuesday winter weather

We don't have to wait long for the next chance of snow, as another system will speed through the region on Tuesday. According to the NWS, 1-3 inches of snow is currently forecast for the Twin Cities, with higher amounts in the 3-5 inch range expected in western and central Wisconsin. 

And just like the system that is currently exiting the region, there could be freezing drizzle that makes travel conditions dicey. Overall, the system has trended drier with the storm track a bit too far southeast to bring heavier snow to the Twin Cities. 

Here's the NAM model radar simulation for the rest of Monday through early Wednesday. You'll see the snow move out of northern Minnesota and then a short break before Tuesday's snowfall arrives mid-morning. 

nam-nest-ncentus-refc_ptype-1640606400-1640617200-1640782800-40

Next Up

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Huge snow totals in central MN; preview of Tuesday's winter weather

Well over a foot of snow was dumped in central Minnesota.

guthrie youtube christmas carol 2021
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels 'Christmas Carol' shows due to COVID

There were three performances remaining in the show's 2021 run.

sun country
MN News

Sun Country cancels all domestic flights Monday morning due to 'system outage'

Big issues Monday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man and woman found shot to death in Robbinsdale home, one arrested

The discovery was made Sunday afternoon.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson criticizes offense after Sunday's loss to the Rams

The star receiver demanded more aggressiveness after the Vikings went two of five in the red zone.

US Bank Stadium, Vikings fans
MN Vikings

Christmas hangover? Quiet crowd at Vikings game says a lot

Was it a Christmas hangover or something bigger?

ambulance
MN News

3 Minnesotans found dead after crash in western Wisconsin

One of the victims was the founder of the Twin Cities Recovery Project.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dies in Kansas crash on Christmas Eve

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Brown County, Kansas.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings' playoff hopes take a hit with loss to Rams

The Vikings couldn't convert their opportunities in a must-win game.

Aftermath of house fire in Nevis, Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Family dog 'literally saved our lives' from devastating fire, Minnesota dad says

"We can never repay what she did for us today."

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Rams: 5 things you can count on

No Dalvin Cook...no problem?

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.

Related

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch Sunday in northern MN; more snow Tuesday

Multiple rounds of snow through midweek, then brutal cold wind chills arrive.

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.

snow, measuring snow, ruler snow
MN Weather

Here are the snow totals in Minnesota from Saturday clipper

The highest total was a whopping 8 inches.

snow, plow
MN Weather

12+ inches of snow expected to hammer southern Minnesota, Twin Cities

The Twin Cities could also see up to a foot of snow.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities in winter storm warning with snow set to slam MN

Some areas could get a foot of snow on Friday.

snow blower
MN Weather

NWS increases snow amounts forecast for Winter Storm Atticus

A foot of snow is possible.

snow, snowing
MN Weather

Winter storm watch expands north, includes parts of Twin Cities

Everyone in southern Minnesota will want to keep an eye on forecast changes.