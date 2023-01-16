Impactful winter storm track trending closer to Twin Cities

It could be a close call in the Twin Cities late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Once Monday's rain turns to snow overnight and wraps up early Tuesday, attention will turn to another storm system that will bring snow to the region Wednesday night through Thursday – and it could be plowable in southern parts of Minnesota.

The models have been trending the storm track in recent updates closer to the Twin Cities, though the bullseye – at least as of this writing – looks to be across far southern and southeast Minnesota.

NWS Twin Cities

NWS La Crosse

Here's a sampling of six different models and how much snow each is pushing out Wednesday night through Thursday. You can see that the Twin Cities could very well be on the northwestern edge of a potentially tight snowfall gradient. So, yeah, that boom or bust potential exists.

We'll keep you posted as the storm spins its way across the U.S. over the next few days.